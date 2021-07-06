See Pic

Gwen Stefani’s Wedding Reception Dress: See The Mini She Changed Into After Marrying Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Adam Levine Star Ceremony Los Angeles 10 Feb 2017
THE VOICE -- "Live Top 9 Results" Episode 1913B -- Pictured: (l-r) Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton step out together in Pasadena for a quick run to a studio. The pair were seen making a quick stop at a music studio where they quickly made an appearance before heading back home. Gwen was dressed in a green white and black cowgirl outfit and Blake was seen wearing black and blue denim over a pair of brown cowboy boots. The engaged couple looked happy to be out together after working so hard on The Voice. 21 Dec 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722410_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
THE VOICE -- Season: 17 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani -- (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC) View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Gwen Stefani had two gorgeous dresses for her wedding day. The singer changed into a stunning reception mini dress after getting married to Blake Shelton.

Double the wedding looks, double the fun! After saying “I do” to Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani wowed in a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand-tumbled tulle strapless mini dress by Vera Wang Haute. The dress, which YOU CAN SEE HERE, featured hand-pieced silk, crystal, and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt.

Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani at the E! People’s Choice Awards. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

The embroidery of the dress was highlighted by a pair of hand-sewn love birds symbolizing the couple, along with 3 baby love birds representing Gwen’s children: Kingston, 15, Apollo, 12, and Zuma, 7. The 51-year-old posted a gorgeous photo of herself wearing the reception dress while standing next to a guitar. She completed her reception look with a second veil that included a bow at the top. Gwen also had on a pair of fierce white boots for her reception.

“You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang gx,” Gwen captioned the Instagram photo of her reception dress. Gwen posted a series of photos from her wedding day to Blake, 45, including ones of Blake and Gwen kissing in front of their wedding cake and riding on a golf cart after getting hitched. 

GWEN STEFANI, THE JOINT - 26 JUL 1996 'NO DOUBT' RETROSPECTIVE PERFORMANCES, LAS VEGAS, AMERICA
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt Fifth Annual Race to Erase MS November 14, 1997 - Los Angeles Gwen Stefani of No Doubt. Fifth Annual Race to Erase MS held at the Century Plaza Hotel. Photo®Berliner Studio/BEImages
Gwen Stefani 1998 MTV Video Music Awards September 10, 1998 Los Angeles, CA 1998 MTV Video Music Awards Gwen Stefani of No Doubt at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards at the Universal Ampitheatre. Photos by Eric Charbonneau ®Berliner Studio/BEImages 9807182-15

Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the Grammys. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

For the wedding ceremony, Gwen stunned in a custom Vera Wang Haute silk gown that included a plunging neckline and cut-away back. The dress featured a high-low, hand-tumbled tulle skirt. The gown was worn with a lily-white chapel length veil featuring hand-embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil.

Blake and Gwen got married on July 3, 2021, nearly 8 months after getting engaged. They began dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of The Voice. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch, where the couple lives. When Gwen began posting photos from her wedding day, she sweetly wrote that “dreams do come true.”