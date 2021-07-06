Gwen Stefani’s Wedding Reception Dress: See The Mini She Changed Into After Marrying Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani had two gorgeous dresses for her wedding day. The singer changed into a stunning reception mini dress after getting married to Blake Shelton.

Double the wedding looks, double the fun! After saying “I do” to Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani wowed in a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand-tumbled tulle strapless mini dress by Vera Wang Haute. The dress, which YOU CAN SEE HERE, featured hand-pieced silk, crystal, and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt.

The embroidery of the dress was highlighted by a pair of hand-sewn love birds symbolizing the couple, along with 3 baby love birds representing Gwen’s children: Kingston, 15, Apollo, 12, and Zuma, 7. The 51-year-old posted a gorgeous photo of herself wearing the reception dress while standing next to a guitar. She completed her reception look with a second veil that included a bow at the top. Gwen also had on a pair of fierce white boots for her reception.

“You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang gx,” Gwen captioned the Instagram photo of her reception dress. Gwen posted a series of photos from her wedding day to Blake, 45, including ones of Blake and Gwen kissing in front of their wedding cake and riding on a golf cart after getting hitched.

For the wedding ceremony, Gwen stunned in a custom Vera Wang Haute silk gown that included a plunging neckline and cut-away back. The dress featured a high-low, hand-tumbled tulle skirt. The gown was worn with a lily-white chapel length veil featuring hand-embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil.

Blake and Gwen got married on July 3, 2021, nearly 8 months after getting engaged. They began dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of The Voice. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch, where the couple lives. When Gwen began posting photos from her wedding day, she sweetly wrote that “dreams do come true.”