Khloé Kardashian Stuns In Sexy New Workout Videos After Tristan Thompson Flirts With Her On Instagram

Khloé Kardashian hit the gym this morning and shared her progress. See the clips!

Another day, another workout. Khloé Kardashian shared sexy new workout videos on Instagram Story on July 8. The Good American founder, 37, sparkled in black workout clothes and sneakers in a series of videos shared on Thursday morning from her gym, rocking a top bun and even showing off her cleavage in another clip (seen below).

Following her workout, Khloé also shared a sweet Boomerang of daughter True, 3, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, jumping on a trampoline. Little True rocked a purple one-piece and lilac sandals and a bracelet to match. (Swipe to the third slide above for the Boomerang.)

Khloé’s workout comes a few days after Tristan, 30, left a flirtatious comment on her Instagram photo. The reality TV star shared a photo of herself in a form-fitting blue bodycon dress while at the beach — and her ex left heart eye emojis in the comments’ section. The on-again, off-again couple split back in June, not too long after Khloé confirmed that they were back together on a recently-aired episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. A source previously told Page Six that the decision was amicable. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” the source said. “They are on the same page with co-parenting.”

The duo have been linked since August 2016. Khloé and Tristan welcomed baby True two years later in April 2018. The relationship has weathered many storms, spurred by rumors of Tristan’s infidelities. The two split in February 2019 after reports that Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods at a party, but the two eventually got back together last August and quarantined together. Despite this most recent breakup, Khloé and Tristan appear to be on better terms.

Last month, Tristan even paid homage to Khloé on Instagram for her 37th birthday, calling her an “amazing partner, mommy, and best friend” in the June 27 post. “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you,” the basketball player wrote. “Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much.”