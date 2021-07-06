See Pic

Sophie Turner Rocks White Mini Dress For Date Night With Joe Jonas In Paris — Photo

Joe Jonas and Katy Perry
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas enjoyed a night out at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. They even posed for a photo with fellow new parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!

Sophie Turner, 25, and Joe Jonas, 31, took their romance to the City of Love for their latest date night. On July 5, the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers singer enjoyed a night out together in Paris, France at the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner held at Fondation Louis Vuitton. The stars both fittingly dressed in all Louis Vuitton for the outing: Sophie stunned in a white mini dress, while Joe wore a white shirt designed by the French fashion company. It was a parents night out for Sophie and Joe, as they left their daughter Willa, who turns 1 this month, at home.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
Sophie and Joe weren’t the only new parents at the Louis Vuitton event. Katy Perry, 36, and Orlando Bloom, 44, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in Aug. 2020, also enjoyed a night out together for the occasion. In fact, the two couples even posed together for a star-studded photo. The “Teenage Dream” singer wore a bedazzled dress from Louis Vuitton while her actor fiancé opted for a shirt and pants with a Louis Vuitton harness. The four A-list stars looked so happy to be out enjoying some time together!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 after three years together. The couple had two weddings that year: one in Las Vegas in May (Elvis Presleyimpersonator and all!) and a second one in France in June. Famous guests at the latter included Joe’s brothers and Jonas Brothers bandmates Nick and Kevin Jonas, of course, and Sophie’s GoT co-star (and maid of honor) Maisie Williams. The two welcomed their first child together, baby Willa, last July.

Like many famous parents, Sophie and Joe have made a conscious decision to not share photos of Willa since her birth. In May, Sophie slammed the paparazzi for publishing photos of her daughter online. On Instagram Story, the English actor said she was “sickened” by “grown men” taking photos of Willa without permission. “I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” she said, adding, “I’m sickened, I’m disgusted, and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter, and especially printing them.”