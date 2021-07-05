See Pic

Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Amazing Flexibility As She Bends Totally Backwards At Photoshoot

katie
Shutterstock
Katie Holmes attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1567011a) Dawson's Creek , Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek Film and Television
20001003 Los Angeles, CA Katie Holmes at the Twentieth Century Fox premiere screening of "TIGERLAND" hosted by Joel Schumacher and Regency Enterprises. Photo®Eric Charbonneau/Berliner Studio/BEI A009925-5 bei0001004_030 bei0001004_007
Katie Holmes 'PIECES OF APRIL' FILM PREMIERE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 08 OCT 2003 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Katie Holmes can do it all! The A-lister proved she’s still got it, when she shared a pic of herself doing a backbend in a pair of black leather pants.

Katie Holmes is a woman of many talents! The actress and fashion designer has clearly been working on her flexibility, sharing a pic of herself doing a backbend while on the set of a photoshoot. The Dawson’s Creek alum rocked a pair of black leather pants and a black blouse, along with a pair of black, strappy pumps for the shoot with photographer David Alexander Flinn. Certainly an impressive move!

The post comes just weeks after Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez was spotted exiting Katie’s apartment building. Nevertheless, Katie’s rep explained that the former MLB star was not visiting her. “She doesn’t know him,” a rep for the actress told E! News. Considering Alex and Katie are both newly single, fans were quick to speculate if something was going on between them after the photos of him at her building surfaced. Only time will tell!

Katie recently praised her “talented” ex-boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, almost one month after they called it quits. The 42-year-old actress spoke out ahead of their short film, Almost A Year premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. “‘ALMOST A YEAR @tribecafilmfestival. I am so excited for the start of the @tribecafilmfestival today!!!!!” she captioned a June 8 Instagram post. “I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR which is premiering at #Tribeca2021 as part of #TribecaAtHome tickets.”

katie
Katie Holmes. Image: Shutterstock

Related Gallery

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise -- PICS

New York, NY - Grown up Suri Cruise steps out in a tie dye t-shirt and sweatpants for a walk with her mom, Katie Holmes. Suri carried a book with her during the stroll and Katie kept things simple yet stylish in blue denim and a blue top . Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 18 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise pick up lunch from the "Mercer Kitchen" in New York. Pictured: Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 20 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

She added, “Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker.” It seems the duo, who dated for roughly eight months from September 2020, have remained on good terms. Katie served as a producer on the film, which is set amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while Emilio was the leading man.

Of course, fans of Katie would recall the news that she and Emilio, who were no strangers to PDA, had ended their romance. “The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends,” a representative for Katie told Us Weekly. A source also told the outlet, “Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends … There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends.”