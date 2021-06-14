See Pic

A-Rod Leaves Katie Holmes’ Apartment Building After Ex J.Lo’s Reunion With Ben Affleck

alex rodriguez
BrosNYC / BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
UNITED STATES - January 20: Jennifer Lopez kisses fiancé Alex Rodriguez after performing during the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Biden Sworn-in as 46th President of the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 20 Jan 2021
Southampton, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Birthday boy Alex Rodriguez and Superstar Jennifer Lopez celebrated his special day with a fancy lunch at the Shinnecock Country Club in Southampton, followed by a round of golf. *Shot on July 27, 2020* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

The plot thickens! As thins heat up between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the star’s ex, Alex Rodriguez, was photographed at Katie Holmes’ apartment building on June 13.

Alex Rodriguez is in New York City and he was photographed leaving an apartment building in Manhattan on June 13. The building is where Katie Holmes lives, although it is not clear whether or not she is the reason he was at that location. Photos showed the former baseball star exiting the lobby while wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants. It is not confirmed why he was in the apartment building.

alex rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez photographed leaving Katie Holmes’ apartment building. (BrosNYC / BACKGRID)

However, one day earlier, A-Rod made no secret of what he was doing and who he was doing it with. He got in an intense workout session in the Big Apple, where he was joined by his ex-wifeCynthia Scurtis. A-Rod and Cynthia actually met at a gym before they married in 2002. Together, they have two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. A-Rod and Cynthia split in 2008, and she accused him of emotionally abandoning their children and cheating. Although the two were able to reach a settlement, they had quite a contentious relationship for a bit. Clearly, they are on good terms now, though, as he called her a “world class mommy” during their June 12 reunion.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the SAG Awards. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, A-Rod’s weekend in NYC comes as his famous ex, Jennifer Lopez, seems to be getting serious with Ben Affleck. Jen and Ben were engaged from 2002-2004, and rekindled their romance after she split from Alex in April 2021. The pair have spent quite a bit of time together in recent weeks, including a getaway to Montana, as well a nights together in Miami and Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, J.Lo and Ben were both in California. Although no photos surfaced of them together, he was photographed riding his motorcycle and appeared to be heading to her neighborhood at one point. The apparent romantic reunion between these former lovers came after J.Lo and A-Rod ended their four-year relationship. They started dating in winter 2017 and got engaged in 2019, but went their separate ways in April.