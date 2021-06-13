Alex Rodriguez Works Out With Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis Amid J.Lo & Ben Affleck’s Rekindled Romance

On the day Ben Affleck was spotted racing to J.Lo’s L.A. home on a motorcycle, A-Rod reunited with an ex of his own!

Hanging out with an ex seems to be the theme of 2021! Alex Rodriguez, 45, revealed his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis joined him for an intense workout at 54D in Miami’s Coral Gables on Saturday, June 12. The former Yankee put his arm around Cynthia — who he shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with — as the two smiled for the camera. “World class mommy,” he added in a caption in another post shared to his Instagram story, revealing she helped wrap his knee in ice.

A-Rod kept his face hidden behind a pair of sunglasses, showing off his fit arms in a blank tank. Meanwhile, Cynthia kept her blonde highlighted hair back into a tight ponytail, opting for a loose black crop top and leggings for the course. Notably, the pair were married from 2002 – 2008. “54D – That’s a wrap…Today I completed a nine-week journey with 22 of my classmates. I couldn’t be more proud,” Alex began his lengthy caption, indicating he and his A-Rod Corp team did 54 sessions over nine weeks together.

“We took on this challenge together – with family, with @ARodCorp team members and friends,” he added, shouting out Cynthia for “crushing” it on the six day a week program. The 45-year-old reflected on the “real transformation” he went through, seemingly making a subtle reference to his split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 51. “The real transformation happens in your heart, in your soul, and in your spirit…This journey reminded me of the power of honoring your commitments and staying disciplined and determined,” he penned.

Alex and Jennifer began dating in 2017, confirming their engagement in 2019. The pair split in March 2021, however, amid rumors he had developed an online relationship with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, 30. After a brief reconciliation, they officially called it quits in April 2021 — around the same time Bennifer appeared to rekindle things.

The intense workout came hot on the heels of J.Lo’s most recent L.A. reunion with her ex-fiancée Ben Affleck, 48. The Oscar winner was spotted speeding on his motorcycle over to the superstar’s home, located in the ritzy Bel-Air neighborhood. The On The 6 singer just touched back down in California after shooting a music video in Miami, curiously wearing what appeared to be Ben’s oversized plaid shirt (that he was also previously photographed in). Ben also had a busy previous week directing a project in Las Vegas where he was joined by Jen’s mom Guadalupe Rodriguèz, 75.

“Alex is well aware of all the happenings with her and Ben, but he is trying to stay away from it as much as possible,” a source close to the formerNew York Yankees player told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t want to fall down a rabbit hole and feel bad over something he can no longer control. He knows he will get back on track and work will lead him there but as for now he is trying to avoid the Ben and Jen that seems to be on everyone’s minds.”