Tom Holland Looks Buff Heading To The Gym After Steamy Makeout With Rumored GF Zendaya

Tom Holland was spotted getting out of a car in a casual outfit before enjoying a session at a gym in Los Angeles, just one day after seemingly confirming his relationship with Zendaya.

Tom Holland, 25, showed off his toned body on July 2 when he was photographed walking into a gym session. The actor, who was seen passionately kissing his girlfriend Zendaya, 24, just one day before, was wearing a black T-shirt and blue shorts as he got out of a car while holding his phone during the Los Angeles outing. He topped the look off with white socks, red and black sneakers, and a black knit cap.

The Spider-Man star appeared cool, calm, and collected as he walked by photographers during the sunny day. He also seemed to be wrapping up a phone call before going through the doors of the fitness-based location.

Before breaking a sweat at the gym, Tom and Zendaya were spotted chatting and laughing before sharing their romantic kiss in his $125K Audi sports car on July 1. They took part in the tender moment when stopped at a red light while driving on the road. Tom also appeared to be making the actress laugh as he placed a hand on her chin.

Before the photographed PDA moment, there had been rumors Tom and Zendaya were dating after they starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming together but the speculation was never confirmed. Sources said the young stars were keeping their connection away from the spotlight as far back as 2017. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another,” one source claimed to PEOPLE at that time.

Although Tom was eventually romantically linked to Olivia Bolton from 2019 until 2020, and Zendaya was reportedly dating Euphoria castmate, Jacob Elordi, their latest sighting together definitely seems to prove a spark between them could be reigniting. Recent social media messages also seemed to indicated a possible relationship.

Zendaya took to her Instagram story on Tom’s birthday last month and gave him a special shout-out. “Pretty glad you were born…happy birthday,” she wrote over a black and white photo of him wearing a face mask, goggles, and a face shield.