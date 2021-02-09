Tom Holland Confirms Past Spideys Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Won’t Be In ‘Spider-Man 3’

Throw away those ‘Spider-Man 3’ theories — for now. Tom Holland shut down those rumors and revealed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will ‘not be appearing’ in ‘Spider-Man 3.’

After months of speculation and theories about previous Spider-Mans, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, possibly making an appearance in Spider-Man 3, Tom Holland is setting the record straight. “No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” Tom told Esquire. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

However, he did note that he doesn’t know much about the plot of Spider-Man 3 at all, even though he’s the star of the movie. “I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I’m eight weeks into shooting it,” he also said.

As every Tom Holland fan knows, the actor can’t keep a secret, so it’s not a surprise key details about the upcoming film haven’t been revealed to him. He notoriously spoiled his character’s fate to a packed theater before fans had seen Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. Tom also didn’t even get the full script for Avengers: Endgame. “Tom Holland does not get the script,” director Joe Russo said at the Avengers: Endgame Indian Anthem event, per IndieWire. “Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just, we use, like, very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

Many fans assumed past Spideys Tobey and Andrew would be appearing in Spider-Man 3 since other characters in their movies are reprising their roles. Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 will be in Spider-Man 3. Tobey was the first live-action Spider-Man and starred in Sony’s initial Spider-Man trilogy. Andrew starred in the 2012 reboot, The Amazing Spider-Man, and its 2014 sequel.

The multiverse is going to be a key aspect of Phase Four of the MCU. The fifth episode of WandaVision ended with a cameo from Evan Peters’ Quicksilver, who appeared in FOX’s X-Men movies. WandaVision became the first Marvel property to introduce a multiverse character in the MCU. Now the field is wide open for more appearances from other characters within the multiverse. WandaVision will tie directly to Spider-Man 3, which is set to be released on Dec. 17, 2021. The film will be followed by Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which is expected to be released on March 22, 2022.