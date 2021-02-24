‘Spider-Man 3’ Updates: Everything We Know About The Title, Who’s Returning & More

‘Spider-Man 3’ is officially in the works, and there’s a lot of speculation about game-changing returns. HollywoodLife is breaking down what we know so far about the third MCU ‘Spider-Man’ film, including the title!

If your Spidey senses are tingling, don’t be alarmed. There’s a plethora of Spider-Man talk on the internet right now. The third MCU Spider-Man film is currently filming, and the movie is going to be epic.

While many elements are being kept under lock and key, there’s so much we do know about Spider-Man 3. From the confirmed cast returns to the release date, HollywoodLife has rounded up the key updates you need to know. If you need a refresher about the multiverse and what it could mean for Spider-Man 3, we’ve got you covered. HollywoodLife will keep updating as more news is confirmed.

The Title

The title of the third Spider-Man movie had an epic (and hilarious) build-up. Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon all trolled each other and fans by posting three different titles for Spider-Man 3. The titles were: Spider-Man: Phone Home, Spider-Man: Home Slice, and Spider-Man: Home Wrecker. They also revealed three first look photos of the third movie.

After rumors about the REAL title of the third film, Tom posted a video on Feb. 25 that revealed the actual title. The video shows Tom coming out of director Jon Watts’ office and telling Zendaya and Jacob that Jon gave him a fake name for the movie again. Zendaya and Jacob joke about Tom’s knack for spoiling things. As they walk away from Jon’s office, the official title is revealed: Spider-Man: No Way Home.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ Filming

Production on the third MCU Spider-Man film began in Oct. 2020 in New York City but soon moved to Atlanta. Filming is expected to continue through early 2021. The movie will also be shooting in Los Angeles and Iceland.

Who’s Returning?

Tom Holland will be back as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, along with Zendaya’s MJ, Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeks, Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May, and Tony Revolori’s Flash Thompson. Benedict Cumberbatch will also be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Doctor Strange.

Here’s where things get very interesting. Alfred Molina will be reprising his role as Doctor Octopus, the character he played in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, according to THR. Jamie Foxx will also be bringing back Electro, the character he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. There are other rumors about other past Spider-Man stars returning, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, and more.

However, Tom revealed in a recent interview that Tobey and Andrew would not be appearing in the movie. “No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” Tom told Esquire. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

The Multiverse Situation

The confirmed returns of Alfred and Jamie give weight to the possibility that the third MCU Spider-Man movie will factor in a multiverse storyline. The multiverse was even teased in Spider-Man: Far From Home with the appearance of J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson, who starred in Sony’s original Spider-Man films.

The multiverse is used to create alternate timelines and showcase different versions of characters and events. The appearance of Jonah Jameson in the MCU opens up the possibility for more notable returns from multiple Spider-Man universes like we saw in Into the Spider-Verse.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released in 2022, so Spider-Man: No Way Home could be the film used to kick off the multiverse we’ll see more of in the Doctor Strange sequel.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ Plot

Plot details about Spider-Man: No Way Home are being kept heavily under wraps, but it will most definitely pick up in the aftermath of Far From Home. In the Far From Home mid-credits scene, Jameson aired footage where Beck/Mysterio frames Spider-Man for the drone attack and his death. Jameson then reveals Peter Parker is Spider-Man to the world. Couple that bombshell with the possible multiverse situation and Tom’s Spider-Man is going to have his hands full in the latest sequel.

Release Date

At one point, a third MCU Spider-Man film was up in the air when Sony and Marvel Studios couldn’t come to an agreement about the future of Spider-Man after Spider-Man: Far From Home was released in 2019. After fan outrage and some help from Tom Holland, the companies came to a new agreement and Spider-Man 3 was officially a go.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to be released on Dec. 17, 2021. The movie will be a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.