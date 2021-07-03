Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Snuggle Up For PDA-Filled Date At Wimbledon — See Pics

Date night! Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor were spotted at day 6 of Wimbledon together, sharing a sweet snuggle in the audience. The photos marked their 1st public appearance.

Pete Davidson, 27, and Phoebe Dynevor, 26, looked so cute in their first public appearance! The Saturday Night Live actor and Bridgerton star stepped out to the sixth day of Wimbledon on Saturday, July 3 where they shared a sweet snuggle. Pete had his arm around the British-born actress, gently kissing her head at one point. In other photos, the pair appeared to be in good spirits as they laughed while looking at something on Pete’s phone — see the images via DailyMail here.

Phoebe was holding what looked like a chilled wine glass in another snap, taking a sip as she gazed at her beau. Pete, who hails from New York, looked totally smitten with Phoebe when she engulfed him in a big bear hug (while remaining seated, of course). The actor was also rocking a metallic finish nail polish to the event, noticeable when he was holding a neon yellow bottled drink. Phoebe also had her nails done, going for a burgundy manicure and pedicure to match her brighter red hair.

The Trafford native recently debuted the fire-engine shade via her Instagram story, which are noticeably bolder than her usual red tone. Phoebe kept her hair back in a casual, loose bun for the big sporting event, opting for a neutral makeup look with eyeliner, a light blush and subtle eyeliner. Her complexion was absolutely glowing as she sat next to Pete, looking over-the-moon happy.

Phoebe looked stylish in an olive green ribbed dress by designer Han Chong‘s label Self-Portrait. The midi-length ensemble featured an off-center button down skirt, long sleeves, and criss-cross detail across the top. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses on her head and Louis Vuitton‘s popular white leather “Coussin” bag ($3,550), finishing the ensemble with a strappy white slip-on sandal. Meanwhile, Pete opted for a green crew neck sweatshirt, a baseball cap and layered beaded necklaces.

Pete and Phoebe have seemingly been an item for several months. Speculation mounted that the pair were romantically involved after Pete was spotted in Altrincham, Greater Manchester on Mar. 21, where Phoebe was raised. Meanwhile, Phoebe also touched down in New York back in March — which is where Pete lives. “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec,” she wrote over an Instagram story back in February.