Eva Mendes Admits Ryan Gosling Takes ‘None’ Of Her IG Photos & Explains The Reason Why

Despite being together for 10 years, Eva Mendes recently revealed that Ryan Gosling isn’t the photographer of any of her Instagram photos.

Sometimes you trust your girlfriends more than your man to get your good side in a photo! Eva Mendes47, revealed in an Instagram comment on Monday June 28 that her long time boyfriend Ryan Gosling40, doesn’t take any of the pictures that she posts on Instagram. She wrote that instead she prefers to post pictures that her friends take.

The Training Day actress was responding to a fan who asked how many of her Instagram photos were ones that Ryan had snapped. Even though the two actors have been together since 2011, Eva said that it’s a “girl thang” to post photos that her gal pals snap. “My friends take [my photos] and I take theirs,” she wrote. So if you’re ever scrolling through Eva’s Instagram, now you know that Ryan didn’t take any of the pictures she’s posted.

Even if she doesn’t let Ryan take photos for her Instagram, Eva and her partner of a decade seem to have a very strong bond and healthy relationship. Eva shared a throwback picture on May 27 of the couple on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines, the movie they were working on when they met. In character, the pair are gazing at each other; little did they know that they’d be in love over a decade later! The couple also have two daughters together: Amada Lee, 5, and Esmerelda Amada, 6.

Even though it seems like her and Ryan have a great relationship, Eva did open up about some of the difficulties that motherhood brings, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine, in an unfiltered Instagram caption on February 16. She said that even though it’s “challenging” her kids need her “now more than ever.” She also shared resources for parents who might feel the same way. Still, it seems like the family found ways to have fun while in quarantine! Eva posted an adorable video where you can hear Amada hitting piano keys in the background, while she listened to a record in March 2020. “I think she thinks the music is coming from her. And I’m not about to correct her,” she wrote.

 