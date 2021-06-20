Breaking News

Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Reveal Their True Feelings About Their New Relationships

Entertainment Director

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick opened up about how they really feel about each other’s new romances during the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. They revealed if they’ve given the other their blessing.

Scott Disick joined the second and final part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on June 20. Andy Cohen asked him point-blank if he’s given his blessing to ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. “I mean, yeah,” Scott said. “You know, I think if you really somebody, right? Like, you want them to be happy no matter what. So, I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

Andy then asked Kourtney if she’s given her blessing to Scott and Amelia Hamlin, his newest girlfriend. “Yeah. Whoever would make him happy. Like, I would give my blessing,” she said.

Over the course of the last season of KUWTK, Scott and Kourtney were candid about the state of their relationship. At one point, Scott told Kourt that he would marry her “right now.” By the end of the season, Scott had accepted that he and Kourtney would remain just friends.

Scott and Kourtney’s relationship was filled with tumultuous ups and downs. Scott and Kourtney both admitted that they would probably still be together if he’d maintained his sobriety. Kourtney raved that she and Scott are “great friends and co-parents” to their 3 kids: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Scott added, “We’re family. I think we always will be.” They also confirmed to Andy and the other KarJenners that they had not hooked up in the last 5 years.

The former couple has moved on to new relationships. Kourtney is now dating the Blink-182 drummer. Scott was dating Sofia Richie for a number of years before breaking up in 2020. The 38-year-old is now dating Amelia, 20, who is 18 years his junior. Scott opened up about his relationships with younger women. “Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls,” Scott said during the reunion. “I don’t go out looking for young girls. They happen to be attracted to me… because I look young.”