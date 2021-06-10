Scott Disick Finally Accepts That He May Not End Up With Kourtney On ‘KUWTK’ Finale

During the series finale of ‘KUWTK,’ Scott and Kourtney had a heart-to-heart, and he came to terms with the fact that they probably won’t get back together.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian had an important conversation during the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on June 10. The episode featured Kourtney telling her sisters that she was frustrated with them constantly pushing her to get back with Scott. She praised Scott for making so many improvements in his life, but reiterated that he still hasn’t done what she’d been asking of him since they broke up in 2015, which is show her that he can be consistent.

Kourtney also discussed the situation with Scott later on. She admitted that even she sometimes gets tricked into thinking everyone is “right” when they say that she and Scott should be together. However, she insisted, “I’m not going to be made to feel guilty when the things that I’ve asked of you haven’t been done.”

Scott was understanding of Kourtney’s frustrations, and agreed to not play the victim anymore. “I guess the truth is, deep down, I like to hear them say, ‘We want you to be with our sister, too,'” he admitted. “And I need to be more honest with them.”

In a confessional, he came to the realization that a romantic relationship with Kourtney probably wasn’t in the cards. “I think it’s a lot of pressure when the whole family wants us back together,” he said. “Kourtney needs certain things from me that I haven’t been able to provide for her, and I think, maybe, we both have to realize….maybe we won’t be together and we need to move on completely.”

He wasn’t bitter about it, though. “The fact that we have what we have is amazing and I just want to be thankful for that instead of always thinking there’s more,” he continued. “I mean, we love each other, we trust each other, we care about each other, we have kids together, and our kids are happy. Things are going by okay. So, for right now, this is where our lives are and it’s very, very good.”

The exes ended their conversation on great terms — Scott told Kourtney that “all [he] wants is for [her] to be happy,” and she told him that she would always be there to “support [him] in any way.” Like they have been for years, Kourtney and Scott have continued to be great co-parents. However, they’ve both moved on romantically since this episode was filmed in December. Now, Scott is dating Amelia Hamlin, while Kourtney is with Travis Barker.