Watch

‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Shuts Down A Reconciliation With Scott As Kris Says She Wants Them Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick get together and check out Malibu Eye Center Optometry while sipping on cold Starbuck's drinks. The former couple appeared to be checking out some shades for the summer.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian admitted she’s ‘frustrated’ from the numerous times her mom Kris Jenner and other family members bring up their hopes for her and ex Scott Disick to get ‘back together.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, called her ex Scott Disick, 38, “a talker” when Kris Jenner, 65, brought up how he’s expressed that he’d “love” to get back together with her, in a new clip from the June 3 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The loving mother was sitting on a couch while having a conversation with Kourtney about the father of her three kids in the clip, but she didn’t seem to want to indulge in the potential of a possible reconciliation.

“There’s nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone, be happy and content and peaceful. And it would always be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children,” Kris told Kourtney after finding a cute throwback pic of her and Scott posing like they were at a prom.

Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner expressed her hopes for her daughter Kourtney Kardashian to get back together with the father of her kids Scott Disick on an upcoming episode of ‘KUWTK.’ (MEGA)

“Wouldn’t that be a dream?” the dark-haired beauty replied before Kris pointed out that she thinks he “fits well” with the family because they’ve “been around each other for so long.”

“I think at this stage, from what he tells me, he would love for it to be you and him,” she continued to which Kourtney replied with, “He’s a talker.”

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian share three kids together. (MEGA)

The scene then cut to a confessional in which Kourtney expressed her frustration over all the reconciliation talk from her family. “My whole family, for a couple years now, love to just bring up me and Scott getting back together. It’s frustrating because Scott and I have had our own private talks, but sometimes I just don’t care to have it just be such a conversation all the time, so I’ll just kind of brush it off in a nice way,” she explained.

The episode was filmed before Scott had romantically moved on with Amelia Hamlin, 19, and Kourtney moved on with Travis Barker, 45. The former lovebirds, who dated on and off from 2006 until 2015, share children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, together and have remained close friends while co-parenting their brood.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays on E! at 8 p.m. ET.