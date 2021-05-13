Kourtney Kardashian Vows To ‘Always Be’ In Scott Disick’s Life Amidst His Fears Over ‘KUWTK’ Ending

After realizing that Scott Disick is worried about what his relationship with the KarJenner family will be like after ‘KUWTK’ ends, Kourtney Kardashian makes an important promise to her ex.

In a preview for the May 13 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the aftermath of the family’s decision to end the show is front and center. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian meet up to talk about how Scott Disick is handling the news. “I feel like Scott just feels like maybe, as a family, we’re going to be gone if we’re not scheduled to all meet up [and film],” Kim says.

Kourtney is convinced that Scott just has a “hard time with change,” which is why he may be struggling a bit with the family’s decision, and Kim agrees. “Think about all the times he’s had big changes — it hasn’t been positive for him,” Kim explains. “So maybe he’s scared in this way that he feels like, ‘Well, what if I have nothing to do and get so restless? [The show] was giving me a purpose and something to do? What if I start drinking or start this or start that?’ I can only imagine!”

After coming to the realization that Scott could be taking KUWTK’s ending pretty hard, Kourtney wants to make sure her ex knows that she — and the rest of the family — will always be there for him. “I know that we’re Scott’s only family and that he feels insecure about not being able to spend time with the whole family now that the show is ending,” she admits. “I think he wants to make sure we’re all going to see each other when we’re not filming, and I want to make sure he knows that we will always be in each other’s lives.”

Kourtney and Scott have three kids together, and when this episode was filmed in 2020, they were in a very good place in terms of co-parenting. In fact, throughout this final season of KUWTK, Scott has even been hopeful that he and Kourtney could get back together romantically. Unfortunately, she wasn’t quite ready for that step yet. In the months since, Scott has sparked up a romance with Amelia Hamlin, while Kourtney is now dating Travis Barker.

