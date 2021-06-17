Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Plunging Tank Top & Holds Hands With Travis Barker On Outing — See Pics

See Pics

Another day, another outing for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. This time, the lovebirds were photographed holding hands as they strolled around Malibu.

Kourtney Kardashian rocked another sexy look for her latest outing with boyfriend, Travis Barker. On June 16, the two stepped out for a quick shopping trip in Malibu. Kourtney wore tan, high-waisted pants, paired with a plunging black tank top. She kept it casual with Converse sneakers on her feet, and her hair pulled back in a low ponytail. She also accessorized with sunglasses for the sunny day.

In photos captured by paparazzi, Kourtney and Travis held tight to each other’s hands as they strolled down the Malibu streets. They were joined by Kourtney’s oldest child, Mason Disick, 11, as well. Travis wore an all black outfit, consisting of pants, sneakers, a t-shirt and beanie hat. He also rocked a chain necklace and had his neck and arm tattoos on display.

Travis and Kourtney’s relationship has been going strong since they went public with the romance at the beginning of 2020. They certainly have not been shy about showing off their love for one another, both on social media, and with their PDA-filled outings. Considering the two have been friends for years, their families are also already close, so they’ve even been on vacation with their kids together (Kourtney has three kids with her ex, Scott Disick, while Travis has two with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler).

Before Travis and Kourtney’s friendship turned romantic, fans held out hope that she and Scott would actually get back together. Scott broke up with Sofia Richie after three years together during summer 2020, and turned his focus toward winning Kourtney back. His efforts were documented on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

However, Kourtney made it clear that Scott still hadn’t made the changes that she asked of him following their 2015 split. Her biggest issue was that he hasn’t been “consistent” enough for her to want to get back together with him. By the end of the year, Scott came to accept the fact that it wasn’t going to work out with Kourtney (at least right now), and he started dating Amelia Hamlin. However, Scott and Kourtney remain close as co-parents.