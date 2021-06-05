Kourtney Kardashian Makes Out With Shirtless BF Travis Barker In Daisy Dukes & Crop Top

Travis Barker couldn’t help but rest his hands on GF Kourtney Kardashian’s derrière for the passionate kiss on a sidewalk.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, shared a sweet kiss with her shirtless boyfriend Travis Barker, 45! The Poosh founder once again channeled the ’90s in her vintage daisy duke’s by Levi’s, paired with a cropped white tank top and black Converse sneakers. Travis showed off his extensive tattoo collection as he embraced the brunette beauty in photos published by the Daily Mail on Saturday, June 5. The Blink 182 member wore black pants, boxers and a backwards baseball cap, along with sneakers by Commes des Garçons.

Kourtney was also hanging out with best friend Addison Rae, 20, who rocked the exact same out. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and TikTok influencer posed on the grass in the throwback inspired looks, soaking up the warm Los Angeles sun. “almost summer,” Kourtney captioned the photo, adding the twins dancing emoji. Addison, who recently launched makeup line ITEM Beauty, also added a rhinestone “Kourt” necklace to her look. How sweet!

As for Kourt and Travis, the two’s romance seems to be stronger than ever. The mom-of-three proved she’s “with the band” in an Instagram story shared on June 3 where she sported a telling piece of merch: a Blink 182 sweatshirt (Travis is the longtime drummer for the rock group). He was obviously loving the show of support, responding back with heart emojis.

Since their relationship took a romantic turn, the couple have seamlessly integrated their blended family, which includes her three kids with ex Scott Disick, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, and Travis’ kids Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, with ex Shanna Moakler. “Since Kourtney’s life is out in the open anyways, it is an amazing feeling for her to share a love with someone that gives it right back,” a source to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is in it beyond with Travis and she is all in. Once he decides to propose she is absolutely looking to say yes and looking forward to an epic and incredible one of a kind wedding. That is where her head space with Travis is right now. She is loving every minute of it,” they added.