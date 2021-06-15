Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sheer Tank Top On Coffee Date With Travis Barker — Pic

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her daring street style on a daytime coffee run with Travis Barker on June 15.

Free the nipple! Kourtney Kardashian ditched her bra for her day out with Travis Barker, 45. The 42-year-old mom of three wore a totally see-though cropped white tank top while grabbing coffee with her rocker boyfriend in Beverly Hills.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paired her attention-grabbing top with a pair of baggy high-waisted olive cargo pants and black converse sneakers.

Travis kept her close by wrapping his heavily tattooed arms around her as they walked back to their car after grabbing iced coffees to go. The Blink 182 drummer stayed true to his punk rock roots and wore all black, in spite of the rising summer temperatures in Southern California.

Kourtney and Travis looked so in love during their afternoon out together — but that’s nothing new. The couple have been blessing fans with tons of PDA since they began dating earlier this year. They love to exchange super flirty messages on social media, and they regularly post photos together that show just how in love they are.

As HollywoodLife previously reported the loved up couple has become totally inseparable. “Travis has completely fallen for her at this point and tries to spend as much time with Kourtney as he can,” a shared back in March. “Travis isn’t only attracted to her because obviously she’s hot, but she can be goofy, she’s incredibly smart, independent, knows what she wants out of life, and loves being adventurous…He sees her as the total package and he adores the fact that she’s opened her heart up to him, too.”

Kourtney’s relationship with Travis comes more than six years after she split with her longtime love Scott Disick, 38. The couple, who were together for more than a decade, share children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Their relationship is still a hot topic among fans and in the upcoming KUWTK reunion special Kourtney opened up about why she’s never getting back together with the father of her children.

“I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker,” she told Andy Cohen in a trailer for the upcoming KUWTK reunion special.

Kourtney has clearly moved on from Scott — and he has too. The Talentless designer is currently dating Amelia Hamlin, 20.

Part 1 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashiansreunion will air on Thursday, June 17 at 8:00 p.m. on E! It will be followed by a second part on June 20.