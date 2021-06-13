Madonna Sizzles In Sexy Leather Bra As She Teases A ‘Re-Invention’ — See Pics

See Pics

Madonna has stunned in a series of new selfies wearing a leather bra and matching short shorts, along with layered gold necklaces.

Madonna, 62, has teased a “re-invention” in her latest Instagram post. The “Like a Prayer” hitmaker shared a series of stunning selfies on June 13, wearing nothing but a black leather bra and matching black short shorts. “New Life New York. Re-Invention……….,” she captioned the post. Madonna accessorized the ensemble with layered gold necklaces and a diamond headband, as she rocked a cat eye-style makeup look.

The “Vogue” hitmaker recently took to Instagram to share a video of five of her kids, including Lourdes Leon, 24, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twins Stelle Ciccone and Estere Ciccone, 8. Almost the whole family reunited to celebrate her father Silvio Ciccone‘s 90th birthday. They spent the festivities at Ciccone Vineyard & Winery, which Silvio owns, and appeared to be having a great time as the festivities involved running, laughing, and hugging.

“My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had,” the singer wrote, adding, “He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life………….Again I thank you. It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard.”

The pop icon also shared a video of David dressed in a long, flowing white silk dress along with matching white sneakers and oversized, dark shades. The teen looked ready to hit the runway in Milan or Paris as he strutted his stuff through the family home. Snap‘s 1990 hit song “The Power” played in the background, as David was heard saying, “It feels so free, you know what I mean!”

His proud mom captioned the clip, “Confidence is Everything,” which saw thousands of rave reviews from celebs like Kelly Ripa and Debi Mazar. “Omg I love him, look out Naomi,” one fan wrote, referencing supermodel Naomi Campbell, while another added, “David is everything … This is simply the best.” Talk about a fashionista in the making!