Madonna & Her 6 Kids Run Around The Vineyard To Celebrate Her Dad’s 90th Birthday — Video

Madonna and all six of her children gathered at a vineyard owned by her father to celebrate his 90th birthday! Take a look at the ‘special’ day through the video compilation she shared to Instagram.

Madonna and her six kids spent the entire day with the singer’s father, who celebrated his milestone 90th birthday! The iconic pop singer, 62, took to Instagram on June 3 to commemorate the monumental occasion, and posted a video compilation that included photos and video from the day. The entire family looked like they had an absolute blast at Ciccone Vineyard & Winery, owned by Madonna’s father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

The first image in the post actually featured a sweet black and white photo of Madonna with her arms lovingly wrapped around her father. As the video went on, however, fans got a glimpse of the singer’s children — Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 20, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone, 8. The kiddos ran all over the grass, smiled at the camera, and Lourdes was seen hugging her beloved mom.

The entire family looked like they had a wonderful time together, exploring the vineyard and celebrating their family patriarch. Of course, even more touching than the video that the singer posted was the sweet caption she wrote along side it. “My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had,” Madonna wrote.

“He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life………….Again I thank you,” she went on, adding a prayer hands emoji. “It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard,” Madonna wrote, adding a string of emojis after her words. Before closing the caption, the singer added the hashtags “happy birthday,” “oh father,” and “the strangers.” Fans of Madonna totally loved her sweet tribute to her dad, and we cannot wait to see what the singer shares with her devoted, longtime admirers in the future!