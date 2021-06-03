See Comments

Porsha Williams’ Fans Still Confused Over Her New Romance As She Sends Birthday Love To Fiancé

Porsha Williams
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Porsha Williams arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA
NeNe Leakes, Rasheeda, Tanya Sam, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams 'A3C Panel: Blending Entertainment and Entrepreneurship' Atlanta, USA - 10 Oct 2019
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 16069 -- Pictured: Porsha Williams -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Porsha Williams took to Instagram on June 2 to wish her beau, Simon Guobadia, a happy birthday. But some fans still couldn’t believe the ‘RHOA’ star is getting married!

Porsha Williams‘ fans took to her June 2 Instagram tribute to fiancé Simon Guobadia, where they continued to share their reactions to her surprising engagement. In the post, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, shared a photo of Simon standing by some delicious birthday cakes, one of which was designed like a cigar box. Simon smiled as Porsha snapped the pic, which you can see below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

“Happy Birthday Fiancé!” Porsha captioned the photo, tagging Simon’s Instagram handle. Fans were incredibly perplexed by the birthday tribute, considering how shocking it was that Porsha got engaged only a month after the couple started dating. “I still need to see y’all tongue kiss to believe it,” one Instagram user commented on the post.

Porsha Williams’ fans react to her engagement, via Instagram.

“I’m still perplexed on how this is actually real?” another fan commented on the pic. “For some reason, I still don’t believe it P! if you playing with us, tell us nowwwww.” Clearly, fans have a lot of questions for the reality TV star. But Porsha appears to be in total bliss, despite the drama surrounding her engagement.

Porsha Williams at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016 [Matt Baron/Shutterstock].
Prior to dating Porsha, Simon was married to Falynn Guobadia, who also stars on RHOA. Falynn and Simon were married for two years before announcing their split. Many Porsha fans were concerned that the reality TV star started dating Simon when he and Falynn were still together. But Porsha tried to squash those rumors by sharing her own statement.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” Porsha wrote on her May 10 Instagram post. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”