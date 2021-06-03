Porsha Williams’ Fans Still Confused Over Her New Romance As She Sends Birthday Love To Fiancé

Porsha Williams took to Instagram on June 2 to wish her beau, Simon Guobadia, a happy birthday. But some fans still couldn’t believe the ‘RHOA’ star is getting married!

Porsha Williams‘ fans took to her June 2 Instagram tribute to fiancé Simon Guobadia, where they continued to share their reactions to her surprising engagement. In the post, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, shared a photo of Simon standing by some delicious birthday cakes, one of which was designed like a cigar box. Simon smiled as Porsha snapped the pic, which you can see below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

“Happy Birthday Fiancé!” Porsha captioned the photo, tagging Simon’s Instagram handle. Fans were incredibly perplexed by the birthday tribute, considering how shocking it was that Porsha got engaged only a month after the couple started dating. “I still need to see y’all tongue kiss to believe it,” one Instagram user commented on the post.

“I’m still perplexed on how this is actually real?” another fan commented on the pic. “For some reason, I still don’t believe it P! if you playing with us, tell us nowwwww.” Clearly, fans have a lot of questions for the reality TV star. But Porsha appears to be in total bliss, despite the drama surrounding her engagement.

Prior to dating Porsha, Simon was married to Falynn Guobadia, who also stars on RHOA. Falynn and Simon were married for two years before announcing their split. Many Porsha fans were concerned that the reality TV star started dating Simon when he and Falynn were still together. But Porsha tried to squash those rumors by sharing her own statement.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” Porsha wrote on her May 10 Instagram post. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”