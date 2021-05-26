Porsha Williams Planning 3 Weddings With Fiancé Simon Guobadia — & ‘A Funeral For The Haters’

Porsha Williams talked about her and Simon Guobadia having a ‘native law and custom ceremony’ as well as a ‘regular wedding’ and another celebration at a house ‘out of the country’, during an interview.

Porsha Williams, 39, is welcoming in a marriage to fiance Simon Guobadia in a big way! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who got engaged on May 10, revealed that she’s getting ready to have three weddings with her husband-to-be, during an interview with Dish Nation on May 26. “[Simon’s] African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” she said.

She also told hosts Rickey Smiley and Sherri Shepherd that Simon is letting make all the decisions for the big days. “He did say ‘Oh babe, it’s okay. Just do whatever you want. It’s your day,'” she shared.

Once the interview was completed, Porsha shared a clip to her Instagram page and wrote a message for the critics who have been “Three wedding and a funeral for the haters 🎉❤️😘 @dishnation,” it read. The cheeky post also brought on a lot of responses from followers.

“I think she is happy,” one follower wrote while adding a red heart emoji. “Let’s give them something to talk about porsha nothing But love 💘 ❤ 💗,” another wrote. “I CAN’T WAIT 🥰🤗💃🙏🏽 WE LOVE YOU 💖😍❣️👑👑,” a third shared while a fourth called her “funny.” Many more wished her and Simon a happy three weddings and congratulated them.

The news of Porsha and Simon’s wedding plans comes after they shocked many people with their engagement, since it happened only a month after they started dating. Although Simon was known to be married to Falynn Guobadia, Porsha made sure to confirm that they had broken up prior to when she started dating him.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” she wrote on Instagram. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”