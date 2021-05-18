Porsha Williams Breaks Her Silence On Pregnancy Speculation After Surprise Engagement — Watch

Porsha Williams gushed over her new fiance Simon Guobadia only a week after announcing their surprise engagement and answered whether or not she’s expecting, in a new interview.

Porsha Williams, 39, is setting the record straight when it comes to whether or not she’s pregnant in the midst of her new engagement! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that although she’s “very happy” with her fiance Simon Guobadia they’re not expecting a child together, in a new interview with Dish Nation. “I’m not pregnant! I’m not pregnant!” she said when discussing recent Instagram photos she posted that showed her posing in a very tight red bodysuit.

“I am not pregnant, OK? This is not a shotgun wedding,” she continued while laughing with the hosts of the show. “No I’m not.” She continued to playfully scream, “NO!” when the hosts teased her by saying they were getting “Porsha’s baby report.”

Pregnancy speculation over Porsha started shortly after she announced her engagement, especially when fans noticed she shared several Mother’s Day posts that showed her in a loose fitting dress just prior to sharing her thrilling news. Although she debunked those rumors, she talked about when the engagement to her hunky husband-to-be happened and how “happy” she is with him.

“We got engaged the Thursday before Mother’s Day and it was just special. It was very very special,” she said while going on to talk about a Mother’s Day pic she posted with Simon and her ex Dennis McKinley, with whom she shares her daughter Pilar, 2. “I didn’t think anything of it because it was such a moment. Honestly, for real, you know Dennis and myself and Simon, my fiance, were sitting there and it was such a magical moment of just being grown adults and being mature and wanting to do the best thing.”

She went on to reveal she didn’t understand all the attention she got for posting the pic and admitted she’s been “waiting for a love like this” when further gushing over Simon. “God answered my prayers and he’s here,” she continued. “I wasn’t going to deny it when it was smacking me dead in my face and so I’m happy. I’m happy.”

Porsha and Simon’s engagement comes after she was previously engaged to Dennis and married to Kordell Stewart from 2011 until 2013. Simon and his estranged wife Falynn Guobadia, who has also appeared on RHOA, announced their split in Apr. after two years of marriage.