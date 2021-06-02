Bella Thorne Pairs Floral Bikini With Neon Boots & $1K Chanel Necklace For Summer Pic

Ready for summer! Bella Thorne is heating up Instagram with her latest pics, where she’s wearing a halter top bikini.

Bella Thorne took to Instagram to share a series of sexy photos on June 1. The actress/singer gave off major ’70s vibes with her colorful bikini, which tied around her neck. The look was complete with knee-high, green leather boots, as well as a chunky, Chanel necklace. She accessorized with various rings and a pair of sunglasses, while her nails were also painted bright colors for summer.

“Ready for hot girl summer with these f***in boots,” Bella captioned the photos. “What vibe does this look give you? Feeling very y2k.” The comments section of the pic was flooded with complimentary messages, with many fans and friends leaving fire emojis to let Bella know how good they think she looks.

After recently getting engaged to Benjamin Mascolo, Bella is likely in major wedding planning mode this summer. Bella and her man got engaged in March, and excitedly shared the news with fans on Instagram. The two had been together for less than two years when Benjamin popped the question.

At the end of April, the lovebirds celebrated their engagement with a party, where they were joined by their friends and family members. Bella looked absolutely amazing at the bash, where she wore a red dress that had a thigh-high slit. She paired the gown with red shoes to match. As she and Benjamin headed into the party, they packed on the PDA for the paparazzi cameras that were waiting for them outside.

Bella has been in quite a number of high-profile, public relationships, but it looks like she’s finally found the man she’s ready to settle down with! So far, the former Disney star has not shared any of her wedding plans, so fans are anxiously waiting to see when she will walk down the aisle. Either way, it clearly seems like hot girl summer will be in full effect for the 23-year-old based on her latest post!