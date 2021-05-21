Serena Williams’ Daughter, Olympia, Crashes Her Photo Shoot With A ‘Princess Dress On’

3-year-old Olympia was all dressed up as she jumped into her mom Serena Williams’ photoshoot! The mother-daughter duo twinned in blue.

So cute! Serena Williams, 39, was all glammed up for a S by Serena photoshoot — her eponymous clothing brand — when her daughter Olympia, 3, with husband Alexis Ohanian hilariously “jumped in”! The toddler looked just like her tennis star mom as she got ready for her close-up, in a princess dress no less. Olympia channeled Cinderella with a glam up-do to go with her ice blue dress, rocking a sweet pair of gold glitter bow flats on her feet.

“I was at a @serena photoshoot and Olympia decided to jump in, she said she wanted to take pictures,” Serena captioned the cute photo, shared to her Instagram account on Friday, May 21. “She of course already had her princess dress on,” the mom of one added, including several heart and laugh-crying emojis. “Two queens,” Serena’s jewelry line commented, while the official clothing brand account dubbed them a “picture perfect duo.”

Serena absolutely sizzled in a turquoise colored cowl-neck dress for the shoot, accessorizing with a pointy metallic pump and dainty bracelet. The Michigan native’s perfect figure was on full display in the S by Serena “Gina Gaiter Dress” in mint, which appeared to be made out of a breathable stretchy fabric. Serena kept her highlighted hair in a loose curl and center parted as she posed for the photos, opting for a bronzed makeup look.

In another photo posted to the official brand’s account, Serena gave the camera a serious look as she modeled the frock. “A mint moment. Freshen up your summer style rotation in our latest collection of gaiter dresses,” the caption read, referencing the ensemble.

Olympia definitely has a penchant for her princess dresses, rocking a bright pink one just days ago! The 3-year-old looked so adorable in a polka dot Minnie Mouse outfit on May 18 with matching sandals. “A mood,” her dad Alexis hilariously captioned the moment, sharing it to his Twitter account. The toddler even showed off her modeling moves as she gave her best “ta-da” pose to the camera!