See Pic

Serena Williams’ Husband Dubs Her The ‘Greatest Athlete’ On His T-shirt At Australian Open

Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian
AP
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, husband Alexis and daughter take a Sunday stroll before the start of the US Open ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 25 Aug 2019 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Photo credit: KAT / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA488490_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian New York Red Carpet Premiere of Academy Award-Winning Director, Louie Psihoyos' 'The Game Changers', USA - 09 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, is her biggest fan. Alexis supported his tennis pro wife at the Australian Open with a T-shirt calling her the ‘greatest athlete’ EVER.

Alexis Ohanian, 37, is the most supportive husband. Serena Williams, 39, is currently competing in the Australian Open, and her husband is cheering her on every step of the way. During the Feb. 16 match, Alexis showed up wearing a T-shirt featuring Serena, and not just the “Greatest Female Athlete” written on it but THE “Greatest Athlete.” After all, Serena does have a whopping 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

Alexis posted a photo of himself at the match wearing the epic T-shirt. Fans starting asking where they could get one of their own. “I don’t know but @nike will …. I’m just their model,” he tweeted.

Serena won her quarter-finals match against Simona Halep. She’ll next face Naomi Osaka on Feb. 17 in the semi-finals. During her first match against Laura Siegemund, Serena rocked an iconic one-legged catsuit. If Serena wins the 2021 Australian Open it will be the first time winning the tennis tournament since 2017.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams at the Australian Open. (AP)

Serena’s husband has been repping some amazing T-shirts at the Australian Open to support his wife. During the third round on Feb. 11, he showed up in the stands wearing an “Unstoppable Queen” Nike T-shirt. Alexis also posted a quick Instagram video showing him giving Serena a sweet nod during the match while wearing the shirt. “The universal gesture for ‘You got this.’ On to the next one,” he wrote. Serena and Alexis married in 2017 after getting engaged in 2016.

Alexis and Serena’s daughter, Olympia, 3, is in Australia with them, but she hasn’t been at the matches as of yet. However, they have been able to spend some quality time with their adorable daughter during Serena’s downtime. Alexis, Serena, and Olympia even took a trip to the Luna Park amusement park in Australia. Alexis shared a photo of sweet Olympia riding her very first roller coaster with her mom and dad on his Instagram page. Alexis captioned the hilarious photo, “@olympiaohanian got her first rollercoaster that wasn’t riding-a-pillow-on-our-lap-while-she-watches-a-YouTube-rollercoaster-POV-video. She loved it, honest!”