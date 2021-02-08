Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Hilariously Fakes Out A High-Five To Her Dad: She’s ‘Learning Quick’

Alexis Ohanian got psyched out by his three-year-old daughter, Olympia! Watch the video of Serena Williams’ ‘mini-me’ faking out her dad as he moves in for a high-five!

Serena Williams‘ three-year-old daughter, Olympia, has some tricks up her tiny little Nike sleeves! The adorable daughter of Serena and Alexis Ohanian was captured pulling a fast one on her papa in a new video Serena’s husband, 37, shared to Twitter. In the clip, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, could be seen whispering something to her youngster before saying, “Olympia, high-five!”

As Alexis motioned his hand towards his daughter, Olympia pulled her hand back! Serena and Alexis laughed hysterically, and Olympia was clearly so proud of herself for pulling off the trick. “What?!” Alexis could be heard saying in the background. “I’m already outnumbered and now this,” he began the caption to the video. [Serena Williams’] mini-me [Olympia Ohanian] is learning quick.”

Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., couldn’t have been cuter in the clip, and her parents have been absolutely doting on her as they hit up the best sights of Australia! Along with sharing the adorable video above, Alexis and Serena also took Olympia to see some of Melbourne’s greatest destinations, with a visit to an amusement park and more. Of course, this isn’t a family vacation for the Williams-Ohanian clan; it’s more of a work trip for Serena!

Olympia’s inspiring mom is currently competing in the 2021 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the 2021 tennis season. On Monday, February 8, Serena competed in her first match against Germany’s Laura Siegemund. Serena swept the court, winning 6-1, 6-1! Alexis was right there to support his wife in the stands, though Olympia may have been off watching Paw Patrol back at the hotel.

The last time Serena took home a Grand Slam was in Melbourne at the 2017 Australian Open. At the time, Serena was actually pregnant with Olympia and only a few people knew! Since returning to the sport, Serena has been in four Grand Slam finals as she works to tie the ultimate Grand Slam record with 24 titles. Fans cannot wait to see more of Serena on the court, and hopefully some clips of Olympia cheering on her mom!