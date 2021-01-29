Serena Williams’ Daughter, 3, Looks Adorable In Blue Dress While Intently Watching Mom Play Tennis — Pics

Serena Williams’ biggest fan, her daughter Olympia, stood on the sidelines during the Adelaide ‘Day At The Drive’ exhibition in Australia! See the cute pics of the youngster!

Serena Williams has the best cheering squad! The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, took the court in Adelaide on January 29 for A Day At The Drive, an exhibition featuring the top tennis players in the world leading up to the 2021 Australian Open. While Serena served up ace after ace, her three-year-old daughter, Olympia, was right there on the sidelines! You can see the adorable images here!

The sweet youngster, whom Serena shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, wore a cute, flowing blue dress with spaghetti straps and a floral design as she watched her inspiring mama. Ever the little fashionista, Olympia’s day session look also featured two big blue bows in her hair and a pair of white sneakers. Olympia was completely captivated by her mom’s playing, and once she was in her dad’s arms, the youngster pointed to the court where her mom was speaking following a three-set win over 2020 US Open Champion Naomi Osaka!

Serena and her family have been in Australia for the last few weeks, gearing up for the first Grand Slam of the year — the Australian Open. A Day At The Drive serves as the perfect warmup exhibition for Serena and a host of other top players before the big event. Fortunately, Serena has already been hard at work practicing her forehand, backhand, slice, serve and more, all with the help of her three-year-old!

Before heading over to the Land Down Under, Serena published on Instagram one of her final state-side practices. Her “training partner,” Olympia, was right by her side! Olympia tossed her mom a few balls during her serve practice, moved around the court for target exercises and even showed off her own tennis skills on the court. It was so cute to see, and fans simply cannot wait to see if Serena will make history at this year’s Australian Open.

The last time Serena won a Grand Slam title was at the Australian Open in 2017, when she was pregnant with Olympia! Since becoming a mom, Serena has been in four Grand Slam finals, just falling short of the 24th record-tying title. Each time she’s been on the court, Serena’s family has been there cheering her on; and this tournament will be no different! We cannot wait to see Serena take the court for the Australian Open on February 8!