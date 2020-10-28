Serena Williams had a total ‘jam session’ with her precious three-year-old daughter Olympia! The mother-daughter pair sang the theme to ‘Paw Patrol’ and seriously brought down the house. Check out the video!

These two are the queens of karaoke! Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia Ohanian, 3, gave a rousing, acapella rendition of the theme song from the children’s series Paw Patrol in a new video the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, shared to her Instagram account on October 27. The mother-daughter duo had an absolute blast, belting out the lyrics into their microphones.

Serena and Olympia got super into the lyrics, dancing from side to side as they sang. “Paw Patrol, Paw Patrol, we’ll be there on the double,” the two sang. By the end of the clip, Olympia and her inspiring mama were dancing around, chanting, “Paw Patrol! Paw Patrol!” It was seriously the cutest thing! “Jam sessions with [Olympia Ohanian],” Serena captioned the video.

But fans of the two know well that Olympia might be Paw Patrol‘s biggest fan. In another clip that Serena shared to her Instagram account on October 8, the tennis champion captured her youngster, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian, totally mesmerized by the children’s TV show. Olympia didn’t even blink while watching an episode of the series, and Serena, who shares Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian, simply gushed about her baby girl. “My paw patrol loving baby,” the tennis champ captioned the clip.

Ever since Olympia was born in September 2017, Serena has loved gushing about her baby girl. The mother-of-one often shares precious moments with her daughter on social media, and constantly gushes about her in post-match interviews! During the 2020 U.S. Open, Olympia got to watch her talented mom play for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, as Serena took out 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in three sets! Unfortunately, Serena fell to Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals of the tournament, but she’s ready and waiting to get back on the court.

Serena’s last Grand Slam title came at the 2017 Australian Open, where she was pregnant with Olympia. Since that time, Serena has only collected one other title, winning the Aukland Open in January 2020. But the inspiring athlete definitely has her sights set on history. With her adorable daughter and supportive husband by her side, fans cannot wait to see Serena take to the tennis court again for the 2021 Australian Open in January!