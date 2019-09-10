See Pic
Serena Williams Walks The Runway With Daughter Alexis, 2, At NYFW — See Pic

Serena Williams’ 2-year-old daughter, Alexis, joined her on the catwalk after her S by Serena Williams show at NYFW.

Is there anything Serena Williams, 37, can’t do? The tennis legend wowed the crowd at New York Fashion Week with her 2020 Spring/Summer show on Sept. 10, but her chic collection of clothing wasn’t the only thing people couldn’t stop looking at! At the end of the show, Serena and her absolutely adorable daughter, Alexis, 2, strutted down the runway! 

Serena showed off her super-toned legs in a snakeskin skirt (from her own collection!) that hit just above the knee, complete with a sexy slit that stops midway up her thigh. She paired the fun, printed skirt with a sheer black top, black bra, and black high top sneakers, and finished off her NYFW runway look with sleek, straight hair parted down the middle and natural makeup that gave her a serious glow. Alexis, who matched her mom in a black top, wore her hair in a top knot while she made her 2019 NYFW runway debut. Serena, with her hand over her heart, was beaming with pride as she carried her precious baby girl in her arms.

Serena’s affordable collection features everyday staples like tops, skirts, dresses, bodysuits, pants, and jackets, as well as accessories like hats, scarves, and fanny packs. Tees and tanks start at $40, while jackets and outerwear range from $99 – $300. 

Serena is no stranger to fashion both on and off the court. In 2018, she famously donned a black tutu at the U.S. Open after her Black Panther-inspired catsuit was banned. At this year’s Met Gala, the tennis phenom stunned in a bright yellow Versace gown and neon Nike sneakers.