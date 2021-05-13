Ana De Armas Rocks Daisy Dukes For Breakfast With Mystery Man In Spain — Pics

See Pics

Actress Ana De Armas has stunned in a bright pink sweater and denim shorts, after her ex Ben Affleck seemingly rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez.

Ana de Armas, 33, looked pretty in pink when she was spotted in Mallorca, Spain on May 13. The Cuban actress has been filming the upcoming thriller The Gray Man, and was photographed enjoying breakfast with a mystery man, days after her ex Ben Affleck, 48, went on a vacation with his former flame, Jennifer Lopez, 51. Ana opted for a hot pink sweater and cropped, daisy duke shorts while dining alfresco at a local café in the gorgeous town of Palma De Mallorca.

She was accompanied by a male friend, whom she was also seen dining with one day prior. The pair seemed to be in high spirits, as Ana took a break from shooting her new movie with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans on the Spanish island. As fans would know, she and Ben broke up in January 2021, having dated throughout the coronavirus pandemic after meeting on the set of Deep Water in late 2019.

Most recently, Ben seemingly rekindled his romance with ex-fiance J-Lo, as they reportedly took a week-long trip to Montana and were photographed touching down in Los Angeles after the getaway. The photos, which showed them getting off a private jet together, practically broke the internet, as fans and celebrities alike discussed the possibility of a ‘Bennifer’ reunion.

After Ben and Ana called it quits, the pair was very loved up, initially sparking romance rumors when they were seen shopping together in Havana, Cuba. Their flirty moments turned into full PDA and they eventually quarantined together. The relationship seemingly took a serious turn when she was seen walking with his three kidsViolet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9, however the couple called it quits by Jan. 2021.

“This is something that is mutual and was completely amicable,” a source told People at the time. “They are at different points in their lives. There is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”