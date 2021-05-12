Ana de Armas Rocks A Crop Top In Spain After Ex Ben Affleck’s Buzzed-About Reunion With J.Lo

Ana de Armas was spotted showing off her fit figure in a crop top and jeans during an outing in Mallorca while in the middle of filming an upcoming movie.

Ana de Armas, 33, turned heads while out and about in Mallorca, Spain on May 12. The actress stepped out while wearing a light blue crop top with a floral pattern on it, blue jeans, and gold necklaces. She also wore a black face mask as her dark hair hung down just above her shoulders.

Ana has been filming the upcoming thriller The Gray Man in the area and was seen scrolling on her cellphone in between working. She was also walking and talking with other people at one point and sat down to eat breakfast with them. She took off her mask when she was standing alone and gave a serious look to the camera.

Ana’s latest outing comes in the midst of the big news that her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, 48, is reportedly back together with his ex Jennifer Lopez, 51. The former lovebirds took a reported week-long trip to Montana and were photographed touching down in Los Angeles earlier this week. Pics of them getting off their private jet and riding round in a car together made their way across the internet, causing a lot of reactions from social media users, including celebrities.

Before Ben’s reunion with Jennifer, he dated Ana after meeting the film Deep Water in 2019. They first sparked romance rumors when they were seen shopping and going to cafes together in Havana, Cuba in Mar. 2020. Their flirty moments turned into full PDA during walks by the end of the same month.

Although things between Ana and Ben seemed to be getting serious when she was spotted walking around with his three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9, the couple broke up by Jan. 2021. “This is something that is mutual and was completely amicable,” a source told People at the time. “They are at different points in their lives. There is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”