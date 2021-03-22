See Message

Ana de Armas Seems To Clap Back At Ben Affleck Reunion Buzz With Cryptic Message

Los Angeles, CA - New couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas look happy while on a coffee run during Coronavirus outbreak. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spend some quality family time together as they take Ben's kids Seraphina and Samuel to play at the park before a trip to the local mall. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spend some quality family time together as they take Ben's kids Seraphina and Samuel to play at the park before a trip to the local mall. Pictured: Ana de Armas BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take the dogs out for a morning walk. Ben looked overjoyed during the outing and years younger as he was seen sporting a darker beard. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas BACKGRID USA 25 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After re-wearing a necklace that she used to wear while dating Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas shut down rumors of a reconciliation with her ex.

Ana de Armas sparked speculation that she had reunited with her ex, Ben Affleck, when she posted a selfie of herself wearing a necklace that she and the actor used to wear together. The necklace is half of a heart, while Ben has the other half. Fans thought that Ana putting the necklace back on meant that she had reconciled with Ben, but she quickly shut that down by following up the selfie with a not-so-subtle message on her Instagram Story.

The message featured different variations of the word ‘NOPE’ and ‘NO’ written across a black screen. Although Ana didn’t directly reveal what her post was directed towards, it didn’t take long for fans to figure out that it was her way of responding to the reconciliation rumors. Ana and Ben split in January after nearly one year of dating.

The two stars first met on the set of their movie Deep Water, which is set to be released later this year, at the beginning of 2020. They were seen hanging out off-set together in February, and then, Ben accompanied Ana to her hometown in Cuba for a trip in early March. When they returned home to the United States, it wasn’t long before lockdown regulations were put in place amidst the coronavirus, and Ben and Ana began quarantining together.

ben affleck ana de armas
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas out together before their split. (BACKGRID)

Things got serious between the pair, and Ana even spent time with Ben’s three kids, who he shares with his ex, Jennifer Garner. However, they reportedly split when they realized they had different views for what their future looked like together. While Ben was extremely focused on his children and upcoming projects, Ana wanted to start a family of her own.

“Once work picked up [after quarantine], things started to change,” Page Six reported. “Ana decided she doesn’t want to live in L.A., and Ben wants to be close to his family. His priority is to be rooted in L.A. They are in different places [in their lives].”