Ana de Armas Seems To Clap Back At Ben Affleck Reunion Buzz With Cryptic Message

After re-wearing a necklace that she used to wear while dating Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas shut down rumors of a reconciliation with her ex.

Ana de Armas sparked speculation that she had reunited with her ex, Ben Affleck, when she posted a selfie of herself wearing a necklace that she and the actor used to wear together. The necklace is half of a heart, while Ben has the other half. Fans thought that Ana putting the necklace back on meant that she had reconciled with Ben, but she quickly shut that down by following up the selfie with a not-so-subtle message on her Instagram Story.

The message featured different variations of the word ‘NOPE’ and ‘NO’ written across a black screen. Although Ana didn’t directly reveal what her post was directed towards, it didn’t take long for fans to figure out that it was her way of responding to the reconciliation rumors. Ana and Ben split in January after nearly one year of dating.

The two stars first met on the set of their movie Deep Water, which is set to be released later this year, at the beginning of 2020. They were seen hanging out off-set together in February, and then, Ben accompanied Ana to her hometown in Cuba for a trip in early March. When they returned home to the United States, it wasn’t long before lockdown regulations were put in place amidst the coronavirus, and Ben and Ana began quarantining together.

Things got serious between the pair, and Ana even spent time with Ben’s three kids, who he shares with his ex, Jennifer Garner. However, they reportedly split when they realized they had different views for what their future looked like together. While Ben was extremely focused on his children and upcoming projects, Ana wanted to start a family of her own.

“Once work picked up [after quarantine], things started to change,” Page Six reported. “Ana decided she doesn’t want to live in L.A., and Ben wants to be close to his family. His priority is to be rooted in L.A. They are in different places [in their lives].”