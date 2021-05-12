Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 17 Mos., Looks So Grown Up In New Pic During Car Ride

It might not be a baby Lambo, but Chris Brown’s son Aeko got behind the wheel of a kid’s car and looked like such a boss!

Chris Brown‘s son Aeko Catori Brown is taking after his dad’s love of cars at a young age. The 17-month-old sat up like a big boy while driving a blue and white kid’s car out of a store in Germany. His mom Ammika Harris shared the photo of Breezy’s mini-me to her Instagram page on Wednesday, May 12. Aeko had a serious look on his adorable face, with his hands in a ten and two position on the black steering wheel.

Aeko proved once again he is one of the best dressed celebrity offspring. He had on a white t-shirt with a $530 tan baby Gucci GG wool cardigan over it. It’s one of Gucci kids’ newest looks, so Aeko is already ahead with the trend. Ammika finished dressing her son in a pair of faded jeans for his stylish look. The boy has a closet full of designer clothes, but Gucci seems to be the brand of choice that Ammika loves to see her son in.

Aeko’s head of soft brown curls looked adorable in the photo. And every day his face resembles his famous dad more and more. It turned out he was out shopping for gifts for his mommy’s upcoming 27th birthday on May 16. In the door behind him the words “Einkaufen Aber Sicher” could be seen, which translates into “Shopping for sure” in English.

Nia Guzman — the mother of Chris’ six-year-old daughter Royalty Brown — asked in the photo’s comments, “Where you going Aeko?” and Ammika responded back, “getting stuff for mommy birthday lol.” Fans cheered the friendly interaction between the mothers of Chris’ children, with user @euphoriaanyc telling Nia, “I love how supportive you are,” and @platinum.mmxxi telling Ammika, “I love the love between you two…”

Ammika’s fans are continuing to be amazed at how the older Aeko gets, the more he look so much like his “Go Crazy” singer dad. User @finstamelek called the boy, “Chris 2.0” while @ukinhasttk wrote, “Mini breezy.” Fan @deedeeugly commented, “Look at daddy’s twin” with heart emojis, while @sgaylesmith marveled, “His father’s twin! Chris Brown Jr.!” With as handsome as Aeko already is, there’s no doubt he’s going to grow up to be a heartbreaker one day!