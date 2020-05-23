Chris Brown Shows Off Expensive Car Collection Featuring $400K Lamborghinis

Chris Brown gave fans a glimpse inside his luxury car collection, which featured multiple multi-colored Lamborghinis.

We may be quarantined at home, but Chris Brown has still found a way to flex on the ‘gram. The R&B singer took to social media on May 22 to share a snap of his expensive car collection, including red, indigo, and multi-colored Lamborghinis. “DREAM IN COLOR,” the 31-year-old captioned the photo, which was taken at his L.A. mansion, in front of one of the walls he spray painted. When he isn’t dropping new music or bragging about his luxury cars, Chris is an avid spray painter, and designed a mural dedicated to his kids Royalty, 5, and Aeko, 6 mos., as seen in the background.

One of the snaps Chris shared also showed his two dogs crashing his photoshoot, as he sat atop the multi-colored car in a black top and shorts, a white baseball cap and cream slides. Earlier in the week, the “Forever” singer debuted a new dance challenge. He took to Instagram on May 20 to share a clip, which was set to “Go Crazy” from his his new mixtape Slime & B, a collab with Young Thug.

Chris showed off his moves as he danced on the sidewalk beside a moving vehicle. The video was filmed by the person driving the car, and showed Chris dancing up a storm through the open passenger door. Although he didn’t jump out of the car, as seen in previous Tik Tok and Instagram challenges, fans noted that this was in a very similar style.

It seems the singer is going head-to-head with his pal Drake, whose “Toosie Slide” challenge has totally taken over the internet in recent weeks. This dance however, features substantially more difficult dance moves, yet the style of the challenge leaves a lot up to interpretation. In the clip, which he captioned “#gocrazychallenge teaser” Chris rocked beige pants, a beige jacket, and colorful sneakers.

Although he wore a blue baseball cap, which hid most of his hair, Chris debuted a new blonde look on his Instagram earlier in the week. The 31-year-old singer shared a photo to his Instagram on May 19 showing the top of his head, with blonde tips and dark roots. He’d been rocking a shorter light blonde ‘do earlier in May, and the new photo displayed his hair combed forward in long waves.