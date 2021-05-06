McCain Gushes Over Celeb Crush Will Smith After New, Viral Shirtless Pic: ‘He Can Get It’ No Matter What

When it comes to hot celebs, there’s no one better than Will Smith for Meghan McCain. During a discussion about body positivity and his viral pic, Meghan said Will could still get with her at any size.

Even if Will Smith believes that he’s in the “worst shape of his life,” Meghan McCain will not be deterred. The View co-host, 36, declared during the May 6 episode that the Fresh Prince icon is her ultimate celebrity crush — and that he can still “get it” despite his weight gain. Kudos to Meghan for being both honest and correct.

The co-hosts were discussing Will’s viral Instagram post, in which he showed off a changed physique while wearing tiny shorts in a shirtless pic. Fans loved that he was keeping it real and showing what tons of people have experienced during over a year of COVID lockdown. Will followed it up in a subsequent post by saying that he’s ready to shed the pounds.

“I love Will Smith, and not to be crass but he can get it anytime he wants,” Meghan told her co-hosts, to laughs. “He is my longtime crush since I was 12 and I don’t care what his body looks like. I mean, I think he looks great there, too, so whatever.” But, she’s sick of the pressure than causes even high-profile stars like the Hitch actor to feel like they need to shed pounds.

“I’m a big body positivity person,” Meghan said on The View. “I really hate ‘your summer body is here.’ Your body is your body. And me honestly having a body that is healthy and has gone through a lot — having a baby, having preeclampsia, having a c-section — I’m just happy that my body is healthy and getting me to do what I need to do. And I wish we could just stop emphasizing weight in our culture all around.”

Meghan gave birth to daughter Liberty Sage Domenech in October 2020. The six-month-old is actually The View’s biggest fan, if you can believe it. Meghan posted an adorable photo to Instagram recently of Liberty watching her mom and grandma, Cindy McCain on the show.