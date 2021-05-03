See Pic

Will Smith, 52, Wears Tiny Shorts & Goes Shirtless In New Pic: ‘I’m In The Worst Shape Of My Life’

Will Smith
BACKGRID
EXCLUSIVE: Justin Theroux and Laura Harrier seen enjoying the day together in the south of France. 29 May 2018 Pictured: Justin Theroux. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA230127_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Barbara, CA - Actor Rob Lowe and his brother Chad hang out at a beach house in Summerland before Rob and his son take a running leap into the ocean today. Like most Southern Californians, Rob and the family decided to enjoy the summer like temperatures and had a family day at the beach.Pictured: Rob LoweBACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Rob Lowe takes his shirt off for a walk on the beach in Santa Barbara Sunday with friends. 11 Oct 2020 Pictured: Rob Lowe. Photo credit: Van Valkenburg/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707053_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan hits the beach on the day it was reported that he has given up on the California dream and moved permanently to Hawaii. Former James Bond star Brosnan, still in great shape at 67, put his Malibu beach house up for sale for a cool $100 million. 29 Sep 2020 Pictured: Pierce Brosnan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA704288_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Political News Editor

Even though he swears he’s in his ‘worst shape’ ever, Will Smith is still rocking the hell out of a pair of shorter than short shorts while going shirtless on Instagram.

If this is the “worst shape” of someone’s life, then the rest of us are in danger. Will Smith joked about his physique with a new photo on Instagram, showing off his dad bod in just a hoodie and a pair of tiny shorts. He may not have a six-pack, but the man looks good! Just take a look at his photo below.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall — I’m in the worst shape of my life,” Will, 52, captioned the May 2 post. Despite his belief, he’s still rocking the tiniest pair of shorts that put all the Daisy Dukes lovers to shame. Are soffes still a thing? Because Will definitely grabbed a pair of soffes from Willow‘s closet. Will’s Instagram followers and famous friends were loving the photo and his candid caption.

“This is the most amazing post in the history of social media,” Questlove declared. “I see no ‘worst’ here,” Ava DuVernay commented, including the shrug emoji. “Living your best life,” D-Nice wrote, correctly. And DJ Jazzy Jeff hilariously commented that he and Will are “twins” now. Others just left laughing emojis in the comments section.

Will Smith
Will Smith goes shirtless while chilling on a yacht with friends in Spain, 7/11/14 (BACKGRID)

The Bad Boys For Life star now joins the league of male stars over 45 who wholly embrace going shirtless. Take Pierce Brosnan, for example. The former James Bond may not exactly be in action hero shape at age 67, but that’s not stopping him from hitting the beach in board shorts — and why should it? Will’s got nothing to worry about and it’s clear that his friends and fans feel the same way.