Will Smith, 52, Wears Tiny Shorts & Goes Shirtless In New Pic: ‘I’m In The Worst Shape Of My Life’

Even though he swears he’s in his ‘worst shape’ ever, Will Smith is still rocking the hell out of a pair of shorter than short shorts while going shirtless on Instagram.

If this is the “worst shape” of someone’s life, then the rest of us are in danger. Will Smith joked about his physique with a new photo on Instagram, showing off his dad bod in just a hoodie and a pair of tiny shorts. He may not have a six-pack, but the man looks good! Just take a look at his photo below.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall — I’m in the worst shape of my life,” Will, 52, captioned the May 2 post. Despite his belief, he’s still rocking the tiniest pair of shorts that put all the Daisy Dukes lovers to shame. Are soffes still a thing? Because Will definitely grabbed a pair of soffes from Willow‘s closet. Will’s Instagram followers and famous friends were loving the photo and his candid caption.

“This is the most amazing post in the history of social media,” Questlove declared. “I see no ‘worst’ here,” Ava DuVernay commented, including the shrug emoji. “Living your best life,” D-Nice wrote, correctly. And DJ Jazzy Jeff hilariously commented that he and Will are “twins” now. Others just left laughing emojis in the comments section.

The Bad Boys For Life star now joins the league of male stars over 45 who wholly embrace going shirtless. Take Pierce Brosnan, for example. The former James Bond may not exactly be in action hero shape at age 67, but that’s not stopping him from hitting the beach in board shorts — and why should it? Will’s got nothing to worry about and it’s clear that his friends and fans feel the same way.