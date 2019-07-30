Jason Momoa Embraces His ‘Dad Bod’ After Shirtless Vacay Pics Surface: I’ll Show It Again ‘Soon’

‘Dad bod’? What ‘dad bod?’ Jason Momoa didn’t seem fazed by the recent online teasing over his shirtless body, and he happily offered to ‘show’ it off again.

It’s good to be Jason Momoa. The Aquaman actor, who turns 40 on August 1, has a beautiful wife (Lisa Bonet, 51), two amazing kids (Nakoa-Wolf, 10, and Lola, 12), and a thriving career. So, when fans teased the former Khal Drogo for trading his six-pack abs for a “dad bod,” he didn’t seem to care one bit. When TMZ caught up with Jason at LAX on July 29, the paparazzi asked him about the rumored “dad bod,” which caused Jason to look at his body. “That’s all right,” he said, giving his stomach a pat. He said that he was “not at all” affected by the online teasing and even offered to ‘show ya my ‘dad bod’ soon.”

The notion that the Game of Thrones star has a “dad bod” came after the actor was photographed shirtless while on vacation in Italy. While he obviously isn’t as shredded as he was three years ago (“Omg, what happened to the abs?” one person said), it’s not like he’s not in shape. The 6’4” tall actor still looked good, and some of his fans came to his defense. “So, people are criticizing #JasonMomoa for having a dad bod? Y’all wish you looked like that. I wish I looked like that.” A lot of people wish they had Jason’s bod.

Clearly, Lisa Boney doesn’t have an issue with Jason’s body, and really, that’s all that matters. She and Jason cuddled close while attending the Fendi Couture Fashion Show in Rome on July 4 with their daughter, Lola. The trio posed for photos for the event, and Jason wore a see-through mesh top that showed off that alleged “dad bod.” Before this appearance at the Fendi show, the family was seen attending Zoe Kravitz’s Parisian wedding on June 29 and – spoiler alert! – Jason looked terrific then, too.

Seeing Jason without a shirt is nowhere as shocking as seeing him without a beard. Jason’s facial hair is iconic and has been instrumental in many of his legendary roles (Drogo, Aquaman, Declan Harp, and Baba Voss), but he decided to shave it off in April. This wasn’t a mere cosmetic decision. Jason shaved his face clean as a way to “make a positive change for the health of our planet” while raising awareness of the harms of plastic on the environment. While spreading the environmental message was good, the results left many fans shook “Jason Momoa shaved off his beard because you f**ks don’t know how to recycle and keep the planet clean. Can’t believe I have to deal with a dying planet and now Jason without a beard,” one fan said. A Jason Momoa with no beard and a ‘dad bod’? Clearly, this is the darkest timeline.