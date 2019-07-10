Jason Momoa’s Being Trolled Over His ‘Dad Bod’ & Losing His ‘Abs’ By Crazy, Crazy Internet People

Hold up: Are people really criticizing Jason Momoa’s body?! The hunky actor is known for his impressive physique but after a new photo surfaced, some are saying he’s sporting a ‘dad bod’ as of late.

To say that Jason Momoa, 39, has a dad bod would be a stretch, and yet — the internet is saying exactly that after the actor stepped out shirtless in Italy. The Aquaman stud is undeniably ripped but some fans seemed surprised by his lack of abs in his latest snapshots. While on vacation in Venice with his fam, he sparked some major controversy on the internet when he was seen hanging by the pool. “Omg, what happened to the abs?” one person questioned after catching wind of the snapshot. Some even went as far as to say he had a “dad bod” in the new pics. Umm, what?!

Of course, even on his off days Jason is still a certified hunk. Many fans were sure to stand up for the Game Of Thrones actor while he took some time off. “So, people are criticizing #JasonMomoa for having a dad bod? Y’all wish you looked like that. I wish I looked like that,” one fan tweeted. “So apparently people are shaming Jason Momoa’s Dad bod… you know the body where he looks like an above average fit man instead of a Spartan Warrior?” another chimed in. “If you’re honestly trying to imply Jason Momoa has a Dad bod, then it’s clear you don’t know what a Dad bod is,” one person even said.

Don’t worry though — Jason appears to be totally unbothered by the comments. He was spotted living it up on vacay with his wife, Lisa Bonet, 51, as well as their two kids. Zoë Kravitz, 30, also joined them in Venice and the trip was a true family affair! We’ve seen a TON of incredible snapshots of Jason’s adventures as of late and something tells us he’s letting these comments roll right off his shoulders.

So, people are criticizing #JasonMomoa for having a dad bod? Y'all wish you looked like that. I wish I looked like that. — Angela 🖤 (@angela15202) July 9, 2019

Ok, we already knew the internet was a crazy place, but the Twittersphere has officially lost it. That being said –it’s nice to see so many of Jason’s fans standing up for him. Abs or not, the hunky actor has our vote any day.