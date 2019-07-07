Olivia Culpo, Kendall Jenner & 15 More Celebs With Rock-Hard Abs

Celebs love to show off their abs in the summertime — and all year round. Stars like Olivia Culpo, Hailey Baldwin, and more have slayed in their sexy crops, dresses, and other hot outfits that flaunt their toned abs.

Baring abs are all the rage right now. If you’ve got incredible abs, then why not flaunt them? That’s what many celebrities are doing these days. Whether they’re stepping out in crop tops, wearing cut-out gowns, or workout gear, stars are all about showing off their rock-hard abs all day, every day. While ab-baring looks are most popular in the summer, you can catch so may celebs flaunted their toned tummies all year round.

Olivia Culpo, 27, loves a hot ab-baring look. The former Miss Universe showed off her six-pack abs while wearing a tiny black crop top and denim Bermuda shorts at Coachella in April 2019. She also flashed her leopard print bra underneath. Olivia certainly knew how to beat the heat in the desert!

There are a few celebs who are constantly showing off their abs, Kendall Jenner, 23, and Emily Ratajkowski, 28, especially in the summer. Kendall is always out and about in ab-baring looks. The supermodel is clearly a fan of tiny crop tops. They’re simple and easy to wear, right? She also loves to accentuate her abs in high-waisted jeans and pants. Who can blame her?

Emily bared her abs in a sexy sheer dress at the 2019 Met Gala. All eyes were on Emily and her naked dress. The gown featured a huge cutout in the middle that showed off her stomach and major underboob. But that wasn’t her only ab-tastic look of the year. At the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Emily wowed in a bright crop top and nude pencil skirt. Leave it to Emily to be the queen of ab-baring looks!