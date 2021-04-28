Meghan McCain’s Daughter, 6 Months, Watches Her & Grandma Cindy McCain On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain’s six-month-old daughter, Liberty, looked so cute while watching her mom and her grandmother, Cindy McCain, chatting on ‘The View.’ See the precious pic!

Meghan McCain‘s daughter couldn’t have been more mesmerized by what she saw on TV on April 27. The adorable six-month-old was photographed from the back starring up at the small screen in her parents’ home. What was the little tyke watching, you might ask? The View, of course! But it wasn’t just any ordinary episode of the ABC daytime talk show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain)

During Tuesday’s episode, Liberty’s eyes were totally glued to the screen when her mom, 36, and maternal grandmother Cindy McCain, 66, appeared on screen. Liberty, whom The View co-host shares with husband Ben Domenech, looked absolutely precious, sitting on her bottom in a pale blue onesie watching her adoring mom and grandmother lead their segment. “Girl Power,” Meghan captioned the photo with a Statue of Liberty emoji and a heart emoji.

Little Liberty is really taking after the women in her life, at least according to her mom. Meghan previously shared a photo of Liberty to her Instagram account, where her followers could see the infant’s face. Her pretty little eyes gazed up at whomever was snapping the photo, and she held herself up by her teeny arms while sporting an adorable pink onesie with a slew of hearts across the soft fabric.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain)

“My wildcat,” Meghan began the caption to the photo, which you can see above. “Grandma [Cindy McCain’s] twin and all me in personality. McCain women have strong genes,” she wrote, adding two Statue of Liberty emojis and two heart emojis. Meghan has been very forthcoming about her experience as a first-time mom, revealing details about the new chapter in her life on The View and intimate moments from her day parenting Liberty on social media.

Meghan and her husband welcomed little Liberty in September 2020, which means the youngster will be seven months pretty soon. Since giving birth, Meghan has shared that she is living in absolute “bliss” and enjoying every moment of her journey. Fans surely cannot wait to see what the new mom shares next.