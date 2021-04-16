Meghan McCain Won’t Be Friends With Exes: ‘If You’ve Seen Me Naked We Don’t Need To Catch Up’

When it comes to exes, Meghan McCain has a strict ‘no friends’ policy! She explained why on ‘The View.’

Meghan McCain got real on The View when the subject turned to being friends with your exes, like the newly split Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. That’s definitely not Meghan’s cup of tea. “Nope. That’s gonna be a no for me, dog. If you’ve seen me naked, we no longer have a need to know each other,” she told a delighted Joy Behar. It got a “YES!” from co-host Sunny Hostin.

You heard the woman! The View co-host, 36, who has been married to The Federalist‘s Ben Domenech since 2017, said it’s not for a lack of trying on the guys’ parts. “I had an ex message we when I was pregnant saying we should catch up,” Meghan recalled. “And I was like, ‘Hey yeah we should catch up! Turn on ABC at 11:00am, then we can catch up.’ Thanks. No.” That elicited a laugh from all of her co-hosts. “You are strict,” Joy said.

Joy, 78, isn’t friends with her exes, either — simply because she “can’t remember” who most of them are. “There weren’t that many. There were only a few. I’m always married, how pathetic,” she muttered. Sara Haines related it back to JLo and A-Rod and who keeps the $1.8 million engagement ring. Even if they’re “friends,” should JLo give the diamond back to her ex-fiancé?

“”If this turns into a legal conversation, this friendship is def not going to work,” Sara said. “But I think that if you’re attempting to be friends, you’re asking for [the breakup] to drag out. The one wanting to be friends is the one who’s usually not over it. So like, move right along.”