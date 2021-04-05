See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Removes $5 Million Engagement Ring In New Pics Amid A-Rod Split Speculation

Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
UNITED STATES - January 20: Jennifer Lopez kisses fiancé Alex Rodriguez after performing during the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Biden Sworn-in as 46th President of the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 20 Jan 2021
Southampton, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Birthday boy Alex Rodriguez and Superstar Jennifer Lopez celebrated his special day with a fancy lunch at the Shinnecock Country Club in Southampton, followed by a round of golf. *Shot on July 27, 2020* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Jennifer Lopez’s cover story photo shoot for ‘InStyle’ featured no engagement ring or quotes from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. However, J.Lo’s exes talked to the magazine!

Among the jewelry pieces that Jennifer Lopez wore for her cover style photo shoot for InStyle magazine, her engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez was not one of them. She was wearing Chanel, Cartier and Tiffany & Co., though, and many other brands, in the magazine photos released on April 5, nearly a month after a report claimed that J.Lo and A-Rod had ended their engagement. While the two proved they were still together afterwards, A-Rod did not give any quotes for J.Lo’s big feature story despite the fact that her exes, Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony, did.

Jennifer Lopez rocks rings from Caye Joaillier and Tiffany & Co. with her Norma Kamali swimsuit…but no engagement ring! [Photo Credit: PAMELA HANSON]
Ben admitted that he was “blown away” by J.Lo’s work ethic while speaking to the magazine. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves,” he told InStyle. Ben, who was engaged to J.Lo between 2003-2004, even asked where his ex-fiancée was “keeping the fountain of youth.” J.Lo joked right back, saying, “Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too.”

Jennifer Lopez accessorizes with Cartier earrings, a Chanel watch and necklace from Sophie Buhai. Again, no engagement ring pictured. [Photo Credit: PAMELA HANSON]
Jen’s ex-husband, Marc — whom she finalized her divorce with in 2014 and shares her now 13-year-old twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, with — was just as kind. “The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times,” the Latin singer told InStyle.

Many other stars raved over J.Lo, from her former co-stars (Lili Reinhart, Matthew McConaughey) to even former First Lady Michelle Obama! A-Rod also didn’t react to J.Lo’s new magazine cover on Instagram. He did offer some “Monday Motivation” advice, though: “Focus on one very important person today. YOU!”

A close-up look at Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez, estimated to be worth $5 million, according to what Shane Co’s Vice President of Merchandise, Alicia Davis, told HollywoodLife. [Shutterstock]
J.Lo’s InStyle cover story arrives after A-Rod visited the singer and actress in the Dominican Republic, where she is shooting a new movie called Shotgun Wedding, in the middle of March. Despite the split speculation that had been swirling, the couple proved that they were still together by kissing amid the reunion. During this trip, a source close to J.Lo EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Alex has been begging for Jennifer to continue working with him on things. He is working very hard right now to fix things which is why he flew out to the Dominican Republic.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating since 2017; A-Rod popped the question in March of 2019. [Shutterstock]
“They have been fighting for awhile,” the source added. “They were already doing therapy and are continuing it right now for the sake of their relationship. They’re both putting in the time to work on this.”

This is not the first time J.Lo has been pictured without her ring. She also ditched the giant diamond love token to shoot an ad campaign for Designer Shoe, which she shared a ring-less photo from on March 24.

InStyle’s May issue will be available on newsstands and Amazon, including through a digital download link, on April 17, 2021. 