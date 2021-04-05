Jennifer Lopez Removes $5 Million Engagement Ring In New Pics Amid A-Rod Split Speculation

Jennifer Lopez’s cover story photo shoot for ‘InStyle’ featured no engagement ring or quotes from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. However, J.Lo’s exes talked to the magazine!

Among the jewelry pieces that Jennifer Lopez wore for her cover style photo shoot for InStyle magazine, her engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez was not one of them. She was wearing Chanel, Cartier and Tiffany & Co., though, and many other brands, in the magazine photos released on April 5, nearly a month after a report claimed that J.Lo and A-Rod had ended their engagement. While the two proved they were still together afterwards, A-Rod did not give any quotes for J.Lo’s big feature story despite the fact that her exes, Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony, did.

Ben admitted that he was “blown away” by J.Lo’s work ethic while speaking to the magazine. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves,” he told InStyle. Ben, who was engaged to J.Lo between 2003-2004, even asked where his ex-fiancée was “keeping the fountain of youth.” J.Lo joked right back, saying, “Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too.”

Jen’s ex-husband, Marc — whom she finalized her divorce with in 2014 and shares her now 13-year-old twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, with — was just as kind. “The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times,” the Latin singer told InStyle.

Many other stars raved over J.Lo, from her former co-stars (Lili Reinhart, Matthew McConaughey) to even former First Lady Michelle Obama! A-Rod also didn’t react to J.Lo’s new magazine cover on Instagram. He did offer some “Monday Motivation” advice, though: “Focus on one very important person today. YOU!”

J.Lo’s InStyle cover story arrives after A-Rod visited the singer and actress in the Dominican Republic, where she is shooting a new movie called Shotgun Wedding, in the middle of March. Despite the split speculation that had been swirling, the couple proved that they were still together by kissing amid the reunion. During this trip, a source close to J.Lo EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Alex has been begging for Jennifer to continue working with him on things. He is working very hard right now to fix things which is why he flew out to the Dominican Republic.”

“They have been fighting for awhile,” the source added. “They were already doing therapy and are continuing it right now for the sake of their relationship. They’re both putting in the time to work on this.”

This is not the first time J.Lo has been pictured without her ring. She also ditched the giant diamond love token to shoot an ad campaign for Designer Shoe, which she shared a ring-less photo from on March 24.

InStyle’s May issue will be available on newsstands and Amazon, including through a digital download link, on April 17, 2021.