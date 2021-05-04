See Pic

Will Smith Vows To Get In The 'Best Shape' Of His Life & Posts New Shirtless Photo After Weight Gain

Will Smith
Will Smith took to Instagram on May 4 and was adamant that he would get his ‘health and wellness back on track,’ after sharing a shirtless photo of himself in the ‘worst shape’ of his life.

Will Smith is ready to get back in the gym and cut those ‘midnight muffins’ out of his diet! The beloved actor, 52, took to Instagram on May 4, one day after confessing that he was in the “worst shape” of his life, and showed off another shirtless photo of himself posing for the camera in short shorts. The boomerang video, captured by Aidan Tanner & Westbrook Media, featured the song “Don’t Cha” by The Pussycat Dolls playing as the audio. Will looked quite confident in his tiny shorts, but told his fans that he was ready for a change in the caption to the clip.

 

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better,” he confessed to his nearly 53 million Instagram followers. “No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!” Will went on to explain that he’ll be partnering with YouTube “to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

 

Will’s resolute Instagram post comes just one day after he shared the above photo, featuring the Oscar nominated actor in little shorts, a windbreaker, and totally shirtless. “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” Will told his fans and followers. Although Will got a lot of love from famous friends and fans alike with his May 3 post, his recent message definitely let everyone know that he is ready for a change.

With such an successful, decades-long career, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is no stranger to enduring major body transformations for roles and more. He’s transformed into real life people and action stars alike throughout his career. In recent years, the actor has continued to push the envelope with physical roles in action-packed movies like Bad Boys for LifeGemini ManSuicide Squad and more.

Up next, however, fans will see him become Richard Williams, the father of tennis living legends Venus and Serena Williams, in the forthcoming movie King Richard. We have no doubt that Will is more than ready to get back in the gym, and we cannot wait to see his healthy journey unfold on YouTube!