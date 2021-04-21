Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Love It Up In Contrasting Black & White Looks On Date Before His B-Day

Megan Fox and BF Machine Gun Kelly got an early jump on his 31st birthday celebrations, wearing black and white head to toe outfits to dinner on Apr. 20.

Do you think Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox flipped a coin to see who would wear head to toe black versus white before heading out to dinner? The couple made for a perfect contrast as they left a romantic meal in Los Angeles on Apr. 20, just two days ahead of the rocker’s 31st birthday. Megan, 34, looked stunning in an all-black ensemble, wearing baggy black leather pants, a black top with a criss-cross halter neckline, and a warm long-sleeved black cardigan over it to protect against the evening chill.

Megan accessorized with a large black leather purse, which she held across her chest instead of over her shoulder as the pair tried to make their way through a throng of paparazzi. She added pointed toe black heels to her ensemble, and a pop of red lipstick gave her look some color against her fair complexion in the black outfit.

MGK took on an all-white look, including a stylish crew neck long sleeve sweater. He wore skinny-cut white sweats with the title of his album Tickets To My Downfall written on them, and strode in comfy white sneakers. The musician/actor — real name Colson Baker — even added a strand of white pearly beads around his neck. While he’s been playing with hair colors including green and pink, Colson is back to his platinum blonde locks. His tresses matched his outfit perfectly, just like Megan’s raven hair was ideal for her all-black ensemble.

The pair has made it to around the one-year mark, after meeting on set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in Mar. 2020 and immediately falling hard for each other. They were first photographed out in Los Angeles amid quarantine while spending her May 16, 2020 birthday together. Two days later, Megan’s husband of nearly 10 years, Brian Austin Green, confirmed he and the Transformers star had separated. Megan finally filed for divorce in Nov. 2020.

On May 20, 2020, MGK dropped the sexy music video for “My Bloody Valentine” starring Megan, and it was only a matter of a few weeks before the two came out as a couple. They went on PDA filled dates and MGK even confessed he was “in love” with Megan during a June 17 Instagram stories video showing a romantic, sunset sushi picnic date with their blanket covered in roses. Ever since the pair has been glued at the hip and always together, rarely seen apart. Now Colson’s getting the ultimate birthday wish in having Megan by his side as he turns 31 on Apr. 22.