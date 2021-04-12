Ella Travolta’s Hair Makeover: John’s Daughter, 21, Debuts Bangs — Before & After Pics

John Travolta’s 21-year-old daughter, Ella, got bangs for the first time in years, and showed off the makeover on Instagram.

Ella Travolta is bringing bangs back! The 21-year-old, the daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston, showed off her new look in an Instagram selfie on April 11. In the shot, she’s buckled into the seat of a car with her dark hair front and center. “I haven’t had bangs since I was about 9 so…here we go again I guess!” she wrote. “At least for a little while.” She also included a photo of herself as a child with bangs to show off the last time she was rocking this look.

Earlier this month, Ella celebrated her 21st birthday, and her first without her mom, who died in July 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. John took to Instagram to pay tribute to his only daughter on the milestone occasion. “Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know,” he wrote. “Your dad adores you.”

Ella shared similar sentiments to her famous father when he celebrated his first birthday without Kelly in December. “Happy birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known,” she wrote on Instagram. “You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend. Thank you for raising us, helping us, loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we.”

John and Kelly were married in 1991, and had their first son, Jett Travolta, in 1992, followed by Ella in 2000. Sadly, Jett died in 2009 when he was 16 years old. Following his death, John and Kelly had a third child, Benjamin, in 2010.

After Kelly’s death, Ella publicly honored her with a sweet message. “I have never met anyone as corageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you are,” Ella wrote. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to ever have been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love.”