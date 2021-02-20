Ella Travolta Sends Dad John Love On 1st Birthday Since Kelly Preston’s Death: ‘You’re My Best Friend’

Ella Travolta took to Instagram to wish her ‘best dad ever’ John Travolta a ‘Happy Birthday’ with a sweet message alongside a family pic that included her 10-year-old brother Ben.

John Travolta is getting love from one of the most important ladies in his life – his daughter Ella. The actor turned 67 on Feb. 18, his first birthday since the heartbreaking death of his wife Kelly Preston last July, and the 20-year-old look-alike shared a loving photo and message to Instagram to celebrate. In the pic, Ella, John, and younger brother and son Ben, 10, are sitting down and smiling together.

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known,” Ella wrote in the caption. “You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend. Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday. ❤️❤️❤️”

Once Ella shared her touching post, it didn’t take long for her followers to comment with their own birthday wishes and compliments. “What a wonderful family you have. I’m so glad you had fun together ❤️🥳,” one follower wrote. “Beautifully said!♥️ Happy Birthday John!🥂💛🕺🏻,” another wrote.

Ella’s latest birthday message for John was posted just a couple of hours before John took to Instagram himself to post a video, which can be seen above, thanking his family, friends, and fans for their birthday wishes. “I’d like to thank everyone for all of the amazing birthday wishes and thank you for the 4.6 billion views on the #DoTheScottsSlide hashtag contest on tik tok! I love you all,” he wrote, referring to the Grease-inspired TikTok dance he and Ella did in a Super Bowl ad, alongside the clip.

John and Ella have been very close since Kelly’s passing of breast cancer and have taken to social media on more than one occasion to express gratitude for each other and the supporters who have shown them love. In Dec., Ella posted a video wishing everyone Happy Holidays as a Christmas tree was behind her. “Before the night was over, I just wanted to say goodnight and Merry Christmas, and I hope you all have a beautiful day,” she said in the clip.