John Travolta Mourns Wife Kelly Preston After She Sadly Dies At 57: She’ll ‘Always Be Remembered’

Following news that Kelly Preston tragically died at just 57 years old, her husband, John Travolta, took to Instagram to share at touching statement mourning the actress.

John Travolta is absolutely devastated after the death of his wife, Kelly Preston. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” John wrote, alongside a photo of Kelly. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

He went on to thank Kelly’s doctors, who aided in her two-year fight with the disease. To conclude his message, John wrote, “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

John and Kelly have been married since 1991. Together, they had three children: a daughter, Ella, 20, a son, Benjamin, 9, and another son, Jett, who sadly died in 2009. Jett was just 16 years old when he died after suffering a seizure and hitting his head in the bathtub.

Kelly was just 57 years old when she lost her battle with breast cancer on July 12. A representative for the actress confirmed the news to People, and shared that Kelly had privately been fighting the cancer for two years. “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the statement said. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Kelly and John met while filming The Experts in 1987. Before John, Kelly was married to Kevin Gage from 1985 until 1987. She was then engaged to Charlie Sheen for a brief time in 1990. Our thoughts are with Kelly’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.