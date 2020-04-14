John Travolta & Kelly Preston Remember Late Son Jett On What Would Have Been His 28th B-Day

John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston took to Instagram on Apr. 13 to wish their son Jett, who passed away in 2009 after having a seizure, a Happy 28th Birthday with sweet photos and words.

John Travolta, 66, and Kelly Preston, 57, shared some touching posts in honor of what would have been their late son Jett‘s 28th birthday on Apr. 13. The doting parents took to their own Instagram pages to share two different loving photos they took with him that show them looking happier than ever along with touching birthday wishes. John’s black and white pic shows him and Jett looking at each other and smiling and Kelly’s shows her posing while smiling and hugging her precious boy. “Happy Birthday Jetty! We love you! ❤️,” John captioned his while Kelly wrote, “Happy Birthday to our sweetest Jetty, we love you!! 💖✨” on hers.

The posts come eleven years after Jett’s shocking passing of a seizure when he was 16. Two years after the tragedy, the couple welcomed another little “miracle” into their lives when their youngest son Benjamin, 9, was born. They also share oldest daughter Ella Bleu, 20, and as a family, they make sure to always remember Jett when his special day comes around every year. John and Kelly also posted photo tributes to him last year and one of them included a big painting a fan made John of him.

When John and Kelly aren’t remembering their missed son Jett, they are sharing memorable moments with their other two children. One of John’s latest social media posts included a photo of Benjamin sitting in the cockpit of his plane. “My son Ben is taking my place! His first A380 @qantas flight,” John enthusiastically captioned the cute pic.

We’re sending our comfort to John, Kelly, and the rest of their family during their time of missing Jett. It’s great to see them celebrating their happy memories with him over the years.