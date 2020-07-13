Kelly Preston, Actress & Wife Of John Travolta Dead After Breast Cancer Battle At 57

Kelly Preston passed away on June 12 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer. She was supported through her fight by her family and friends.

Kelly Preston has died at just 57 years old. The actress, who was married to John Travolta, 66, passed away on June 12, 2020 after a battle with cancer, her representatives confirmed to People magazine. “On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer,” the statement read, confirming that she kept the news of her battle with cancer “private” from the public.

“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the statement also read, describing the star as “a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched.” Her rep added, “Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Kelly married John on Sept. 12, 1991, and the couple had three children together: the late Jett, who passed at just 16 in 2009 after a seizure, their daughter Ella, now 20, and son Benjamin, 9. The couple recently took to social media to celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary, with John sharing a beautiful tribute for his wife. “Happy Anniversary to my wonderful wife @therealkellypreston,” John gushed, while Kelly praised him as “the most wonderful man I know. You have given me hope when I have felt lost, loved me patiently and unconditionally… made me laugh harder than any other human being possible… shared the most beautiful highs and at times low…. I love you forever and completely. Happy 28th Anniversary @johntravolta.”

Originally from Hawaii, she pursued acting as an undergraduate student at the University of Southern California, going on to land her first big acting role in 1985’s Mischief. Notably, she later starred alongside Tom Cruise in 1996’s Jerry Maguire, and appeared in movies like For Love of the Game and Twins. She most recently played the role of Victoria Gotti in Gotti, marking her final film.